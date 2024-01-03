en English
Business

Timmins Chamber of Commerce: Honoring Entrepreneurial Success with Nova Awards

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
For over seven decades, the Timmins Chamber of Commerce has been a beacon of support and advocacy for the business community in Timmins. An enduring symbol of entrepreneurial spirit, the chamber has carved a niche for itself as a robust business enabler, fostering economic growth and fostering a conducive business environment.

Championing Entrepreneurial Success – The Nova Awards

One of the significant initiatives of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce is the annual Nova Awards. Celebrating the achievements of entrepreneurs, the Nova Awards have emerged as the region’s largest event dedicated to honoring business excellence. The awards span 15 diverse categories, encapsulating the varied business landscape of Timmins. Each year’s awards are distinguished by a unique theme, a metaphorical representation of the resilience, creativity, and tenacity of Timmins’ entrepreneurs.

‘Cooking’ Up Success – This Year’s Theme

This year, the theme assumes a culinary undertone, focusing on baking and cooking. In a whimsical nod to the culinary prowess of entrepreneurs, the press release issued in December eloquently talks about ‘chopping down obstacles and dicing up challenges.’ The metaphorical theme aims to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit, their ability to overcome adversity and achieve success despite the odds.

Open to All – A Celebration of Business Excellence

The Nova Awards are not restricted to a select few. They are open to all businesses in the Timmins area. Nominations and self-nominations are both permitted and actively encouraged, reinforcing the idea of inclusive recognition. Further details and the complete list of award categories are available on the chamber’s website, offering an equal opportunity to all businesses to emerge as champions in their respective fields.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

