Business

TIFF’s Strategic Leadership Revamp: Jennifer Frees and Judy Lung Take the Helm in 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
TIFF’s Strategic Leadership Revamp: Jennifer Frees and Judy Lung Take the Helm in 2024

In a significant shift towards redefining its future, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled a strategic leadership overhaul for 2024. The renowned film festival welcomes Jennifer Frees as the Chief Business & Marketing Officer and elevates Judy Lung to the position of Vice President, Strategy, Communications & Stakeholder Relations. These changes have been implemented to reinforce TIFF’s mission amid a series of organizational challenges.

Stepping into New Roles

With a successful lineage tracing back to her association with TIFF and other prestigious entities, Jennifer Frees is set to steer the brand and media, development, loyalty, engagement, and corporate partnerships. Her diverse revenue leadership, marketing, and business development prowess will be pivotal in navigating TIFF through the contemporary entertainment landscape.

Judy Lung, a stalwart in the Canadian entertainment industry, with an extensive experience spanning over two decades, steps into a more comprehensive role. She is now entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the annual business plan and formulating multi-year strategies for TIFF. Lung’s innovative campaigns and initiatives are anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the organization.

Purposeful Leadership

Both Frees and Lung will report to TIFF’s CEO, Cameron Bailey, creating a dynamic triad of leadership. The focus is not merely on government investment, but to enhance TIFF’s positioning as an official marketplace for industry members, a vision that Bailey is keen on actualizing.

Overcoming Challenges

This leadership evolution arrives at a critical juncture when TIFF is facing the aftermath of key personnel exit, termination of a significant sponsorship with Bell, and the layoff repercussions of a strategic business review. However, with the new leadership team, TIFF is poised to continue delivering on its mission and business objectives, ensuring its legacy in the film industry thrives amid evolving trends and challenges.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

