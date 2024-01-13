en English
Canada

Thundersnow Storm Sweeps Across Southern Ontario, Causes Widespread Disruptions

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
A powerful winter storm, characterized by heavy snow, gusty winds, and a rare weather phenomenon known as thundersnow, swept through southern Ontario on January 12, 2024. The storm’s severity was underscored by flashes of blue and white lightning that notably struck the CN Tower in Toronto. Cities across the region reported varying degrees of snowfall: London received 7 cm, Hamilton 4.4 cm, Toronto 5.2 cm, Owen Sound 12 cm, and Ottawa 15 cm.

Thundersnow: A Rare Phenomenon

Thundersnow, a convergence of thunder and snowfall, is the result of an unstable atmosphere combined with a rapidly strengthening low-pressure system and winds from the lake that create the necessary lift and instability. It is an uncommon weather event that occurs when typical thunderstorm conditions are met, but with falling snow instead of rain. The sight of blue and white lightning striking the CN Tower signified the intensity of the low-pressure system accompanying the storm.

The Impact of the Storm

The storm made travel extremely difficult if not impossible due to near-whiteout conditions caused by the intense snowfall and wind gusts ranging between 50 to 80+ km/h. It caused widespread disruptions, with hundreds of flights at Toronto Pearson Airport cancelled or diverted. Road travel was severely hampered, with hazardous driving conditions and incidents of falling debris and downed utility poles reported. Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning with 10 to 25 cm of snow expected.

Power Outages and Future Predictions

The storm also caused widespread power outages, with Hydro One reporting over 30,000 outages at the peak of the storm. As the storm rages on, more snowfall is expected to spread across southern Ontario, and lake-effect snow is anticipated to intensify. However, conditions are expected to improve in the evening, with temperatures dropping below zero in the subsequent week. As we move forward, it is crucial for residents to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during such extreme weather events.

Canada Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

