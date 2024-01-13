en English
Thundersnow Hits Southern Ontario: Widespread Disruptions and More Snowfall Expected

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Thundersnow Hits Southern Ontario: Widespread Disruptions and More Snowfall Expected

On the evening of Friday, a unique weather event known as thundersnow struck Southern Ontario, leading to a breathtaking display of lightning amidst a heavy snowstorm. The phenomenon was observed in several cities, including Windsor, London, Brantford, Burlington, Hamilton, and Toronto. The CN Tower, Toronto’s iconic landmark, was a dramatic lightning strike point.

Widespread Disruptions

The storm caused extensive disturbances across the region. Travel became perilous due to the heavy snowfall and reduced visibility. Power outages affected thousands of households, plunging them into darkness amidst the raging storm. Flight operations at Toronto-area airports were severely impacted, leading to numerous delays and cancellations.

Additionally, localized wind damage was reported. The fierce winds accompanying the storm wreaked havoc in some areas, adding to the challenges faced by the residents.

Snowfall Accumulation

By the time Saturday morning dawned, the snowfall accumulation varied across cities. London was blanketed under 7 cm of snow, Hamilton under 4.4 cm, Toronto under 5.2 cm, Owen Sound under 12 cm, and Ottawa under a hefty 15 cm. The picturesque snow-covered landscapes, although beautiful to behold, came with their own set of challenges.

Forecast: More Snow to Come

As the storm began to ease on Saturday morning, the weather forecast held no respite for the residents. The region was expected to face more snow due to the combination of strong winds and a lake-effect setup. This could lead to further snow accumulations, making travel conditions even more dangerous.

The low-pressure system making its way north was expected to bring more lake-effect snow, reduced visibility, and potentially damaging winds. The possibility of additional whiteout conditions caused concern among the residents and authorities alike.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

