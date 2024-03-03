Thunder Bay's Stage Alight with Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 Musical: A Riot of Laughter & Music

THUNDER BAY -- Hold onto your office chairs because the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium is about to transform into a whirlwind of comedy, music, and girl power on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Back by popular demand, Badanai Theatre Co. is teaming up with the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) to bring you a dazzling Kennedy Centre-style production of none other than Dolly Parton's toe-tapping sensation, 9 to 5.

A Star-Studded Cast

Picture this: three fed-up women, a despicable boss, and a plan that's about to turn the office upside down. Tegin Menei, stepping into Dolly Parton's cowboy boots as Doralee, leads a cast that's more determined than ever to deliver a show that'll leave you laughing until you cry. According to Menei, "Rehearsing with Candi Badanai's direction is like riding a rollercoaster - but in the best way possible! Lightning speed, attention to detail, and a whole lot of laughter - that's what makes this show special."

Music That Moves

But it's not just about the laughs -- it's about the music, too. With tunes that'll have you tapping your feet and lyrics that'll tug at your heartstrings, 9 to 5 promises a night of pure entertainment. And who better to bring Dolly's melodies to life than TBSO? Jessica Durand, taking on Lily Tomlin's role as Violet Newstead, can't wait to see the audience's reaction. "This musical is a riot. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll be cheering for these gals as they take on the big, bad patriarchy. It's like a time machine to the '80s, but with better hairdos and killer harmonies," Durand said.

Behind the Scenes

But behind the scenes, it's not just about hitting the right notes - it's about the camaraderie, the friendships, and the sheer joy of putting on a show. Katherine Nemec, playing Judy Bernly, spills the beans. "Sure, we're here to nail every song and dance move, but what really makes this show special is the bond we've formed. We're like a dysfunctional family, but with more glitter and less drama." Director and choreographer Candi Badanai said she can't wait to see the audience's reaction. "I'm eagerly anticipating the moment when all our hard work -- from the playful rehearsals in the green room to our grand collaboration with TBSO on the auditorium stage -- comes to fruition. It will be a feast for the eyes and the ears to enjoy."

So, grab your tickets, round up your pals, and get ready for a night of non-stop entertainment. 9 to 5 - The Musical isn't just a show; it's a celebration of talent, friendship, and the unstoppable force of girl power. You won't want to miss it - trust us, your funny bone will thank you later.