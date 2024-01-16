Three-Bedroom Side-Split House in Quinte West Sells for $820,000 Amid Market Competition

A side-split house located at 530 Downs Rd., Quinte West, Ontario, has transitioned hands for $820,000 in November 2023. The property, nestled on 2.6 acres of land, was initially listed for $829,900 in October 2023. This asking price was a reduction from the earlier $849,900 price tag in September 2023.

Reasons for Selling

The sellers, who had invested in the home in July 2023 for $859,900, decided to part with this property due to its considerable distance from their family. Despite the stiff market competition and the availability of similar properties on the same street, they managed to finalize the deal under the condition that the buyers would dispose of their property within 45 days.

Property Features

Built approximately 20 years ago, this house radiates charm with an updated eat-in kitchen, a cozy living room, and a dining room flaunting cathedral ceilings. A deck and gazebo accessible from the house provide an inviting space for outdoor relaxation. The upper floor accommodates three bedrooms, while the lower level houses a guest bedroom alongside a recreation room. Three bathrooms are catered to by a septic system, and there is a laundry room with garage access.

Impact of Maintenance on Sale

The well-maintained condition of the house was a significant factor that facilitated the selling process in a competitive market. It served as an assurance to potential buyers about the worthiness of their investment, thereby contributing to the successful sale of this three-bedroom side-split house in Quinte West.