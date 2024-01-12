Thomson Family Ranks as 22nd Richest Globally, Changpeng Zhao Tops as Canada’s Wealthiest

Once again, the Thomson family, led by British-Canadian media magnate David Thomson, 3rd Baron Thomson of Fleet, solidifies their position as one of the wealthiest families on the globe. Holding the 22nd spot on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list as of January 2024, their amassed wealth is nothing short of extraordinary. Their fortune, estimated at a staggering US$60.4 billion, marks a $6.5 billion increase from the previous year.

Thomson Family: A Legacy of Wealth

The Thomson family’s wealth originates from its control of The Woodbridge Company, the parent company of the Thomson Reuters media conglomerate. This established media empire, founded by Roy Thomson 90 years ago, has been the bedrock of the family’s wealth accumulation. Since taking over the family’s business reins in 2006, David Thomson has maintained a low profile, even in the face of their immense wealth.

Despite their wealth, the Thomsons are not the wealthiest individuals in Canada. They were briefly elevated to the 21st position earlier in 2024, but have since returned to their ranking from the previous year.

Changpeng Zhao: Canada’s Wealthiest Person

Surpassing the Thomson family, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder and CEO of Binance, has emerged as the richest individual in Canada. According to Forbes, CZ ranks as the 117th wealthiest person globally, boasting a fortune of $15 billion. However, Bloomberg paints a brighter picture, placing him significantly higher at 46th with a net worth of $31.9 billion.

Forbes and Bloomberg, two of the most trusted financial publications, unanimously recognize CZ as Canada’s wealthiest person. In comparison, David Thomson is listed as the 193rd-richest individual on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $10.7 billion. His siblings, Taylor and Peter Thomson, are not far behind.

A Tale of Billionaires

The disparity between the wealth of families and individuals reveals a fascinating narrative about the economic landscape and the distribution of wealth. While the Thomson family continues to dominate as one of the world’s wealthiest families, it is individuals like Changpeng Zhao who are redefining the hierarchy of personal wealth in Canada.

As we delve into 2024, it will be interesting to see how these rankings evolve and what new stories of wealth and power will unfold.