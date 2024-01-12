en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Thompson Rivers University to Participate in Sharz Annual Education Fair 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Thompson Rivers University to Participate in Sharz Annual Education Fair 2024

In a move that underscores its commitment to academic innovation and accessibility, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has announced its participation in the forthcoming Sharz Annual Education Fair 2024. The event is a convergence point for educational institutions, educators, and students, offering a space to connect, exchange ideas, and explore academic opportunities.

Unveiling TRU’s Unique Offerings

TRU’s involvement in the fair is set to draw attention to its unique educational programs. Known for its flexible approach to education, the university has recently gained national accreditation from the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) for its veterinary technology diploma program. The course, which has undergone significant enhancements, now offers more hands-on experience and meets the rigorous CVMA standards.

This accreditation enables students to qualify for the National Board Exam, paving the way for them to practice as veterinary technicians not only in Canada but also in the United States and select European countries. The program’s emphasis on practical learning has resulted in increased requests for student placements at local veterinary clinics and opened up more summertime work opportunities.

Promoting Student Well-being

Beyond academic rigor, TRU’s veterinary technology diploma program also underscores the importance of mental well-being, boundary-setting in the workplace, and job satisfaction. This holistic approach to education aligns with the university’s ethos of nurturing not only academically accomplished individuals but also well-rounded professionals who can excel in their chosen fields.

Registration Open for Sharz Annual Education Fair 2024

Registration for the Sharz Annual Education Fair 2024 is currently open, with the event promising to be a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and collaboration. The fair is being promoted using the tags ‘WishSharz’, ‘ElevateYourSuccess’, and ‘2024 X Corp’, hinting at a concerted effort to elevate educational success through such platforms.

0
Canada Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
4 mins ago
Milos Raonic Confident Ahead of First-Round Australian Open Clash With Alex De Minaur
Canadian tennis sensation Milos Raonic is gearing up for a thrilling showdown against Australia’s top seed, Alex De Minaur, in the first round of the much-anticipated Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Known for his formidable serve, Raonic is optimistic that his unique style of play will pose a significant challenge for De Minaur and could
Milos Raonic Confident Ahead of First-Round Australian Open Clash With Alex De Minaur
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
16 mins ago
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Canadian Investors' Attraction to Cash Alternatives Amid Market Uncertainties
24 mins ago
Canadian Investors' Attraction to Cash Alternatives Amid Market Uncertainties
St. Marguerite Bourgeoys: A Legacy of Faith and Service
7 mins ago
St. Marguerite Bourgeoys: A Legacy of Faith and Service
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
7 mins ago
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
ThunderCats Issue 1 Release Stirs Excitement; Comic Book Community Rallies Amidst Crime
13 mins ago
ThunderCats Issue 1 Release Stirs Excitement; Comic Book Community Rallies Amidst Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
8 seconds
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
36 seconds
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
2 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
2 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
2 mins
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
2 mins
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
2 mins
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
3 mins
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk's Government
3 mins
Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk's Government
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
8 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
15 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app