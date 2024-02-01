Thompson-Okanagan Weather Whiplash: Record-Breaking Extremes in January

The Thompson-Okanagan region of British Columbia experienced a remarkable weather roller coaster in January. The variability reached both ends of the temperature spectrum, from bone-chilling lows to unexpected highs, creating what Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau described as a 'major whiplash' between systems. This climatic dance led to the smashing of both previous extreme low and high temperature records.

Temperature Records Tumble

Illustrating the extent of this weather anomaly, Penticton set new records for daily low temperatures on January 12 and 13, with the mercury plummeting to -22.9 C and -27.6 C, respectively. However, the city's weather did a full flip later in the month. On January 29, Penticton basked in a record high of 12.8 C, showcasing a dramatic 40.4 C temperature swing within a mere two weeks.

Overall Monthly Weather Statistics

Despite these extremes, the overall monthly temperature statistics for most areas appeared near normal. However, Kelowna stood out as it recorded an average temperature that was colder than usual at -1.8 C below normal. This wintery chill was accompanied by erratic precipitation patterns that exceeded the norm.

Surge in Precipitation Levels

Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Kamloops were all drenched with above-normal precipitation levels. Kelowna recorded 134% of its typical precipitation level, Vernon reached 147%, Penticton hit 158%, and Kamloops topped the list at an impressive 206% of the usual amount. This precipitation manifested as both rain and snow, with the snowfall being particularly celebrated in the mountain regions. However, the subsequent warm conditions led to significant melting, reducing the snowpack.

Looking forward, Environment Canada forecasts a return to normal seasonal temperatures for February. Daytime highs around 5 degrees Celsius are expected in the Thompson-Okanagan, signaling a pause in the weather extremes of the past month.