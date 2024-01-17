Thinkific Labs Inc. To Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Thinkific Labs Inc., an industry-leading provider of online learning platforms, has revealed plans to disclose its financial results for the fourth quarter and the entirety of 2023 on March 4, 2024, following the market's closure. This pivotal announcement, eagerly anticipated by investors and stakeholders, will provide significant insights into the company's economic performance and strategic direction.

Unveiling the Fiscal Picture

Following the release of the financial results, the company's management will facilitate a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM ET. Through this platform, they will delve into Thinkific's financial and operational results, providing a comprehensive analysis of the figures. Those interested can participate in the call by dialing the provided toll-free numbers for the US/Canada or the international/Toronto line. Alternatively, online registration is available for those who prefer an automated callback.

Digital Learning, a Profitable Venture

Thinkific's user-friendly platform has revolutionized the way creators and businesses monetize their knowledge. Offering a comprehensive suite for building, marketing, and selling digital learning products, Thinkific has democratized education and generated substantial revenue. Boasting over 50,000 active creators, the platform has facilitated the earning of hundreds of millions of dollars through direct course, membership, and community sales. These creators have educated tens of millions of students, marking a significant shift in how knowledge is shared and consumed.

Thinkific's Global Impact

Despite being headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Thinkific operates with a distributed team, allowing it to make a global impact. The company's forthcoming financial results will undoubtedly shed light on its continued growth and influence in the digital learning sphere. A replay of the call discussing the results will be accessible until March 11, 2024, using a given passcode. This allows stakeholders who couldn't participate in the live event to stay abreast of the company's performance and future plans.