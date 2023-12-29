en English
Accidents

Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:28 am EST
Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada

Canada’s unusually warm winter has turned into a deadly trap for some of its residents. In less than a week, at least six people, including a couple and their child, two Ottawa teenagers, and a 61-year-old man, have perished after falling through thin ice on rivers and lakes. These tragedies have spurred warnings from safety organizations and the police about the perils of ice during milder winters.

Tragic Incidents Highlight Ice Danger

Among the victims were a couple and their child in Lac Ste. Anne County, a 61-year-old man in Calgary, and a four-year-old girl north of Quebec City. However, the most recent fatalities were two teenagers in Ottawa. The bodies of 17-year-old Ahmed Haitham and a 16-year-old boy were recovered from the Rideau River, where they fell through the ice while engaging in activities near the waterway. Two other teenagers, who also fell through the ice, were treated for mild hypothermia.

The families of the victims are left grappling with the sudden loss. Ahmed, described as an active, sporty teenager who aspired to be a police officer, is mourned by his family, and the identity of the second teenage victim has not been released. These incidents underscore the inherent risks of recreational activities near water bodies during winters, especially when the temperatures have been warmer than usual.

(Read Also: Canadian Crypto Exchange Catalyx Suspends Trading amidst Security Breach)

Warnings and Advice from Authorities

The Lifesaving Society and the RCMP have issued warnings in light of these tragedies. Stephanie Bakalar, a spokesperson for the Lifesaving Society, cautioned about the dangers of moving water, which never freezes solidly enough to be safe, irrespective of the outside temperature. The RCMP also advised against venturing onto ice at night or while impaired and stressed the importance of checking ice thickness before engaging in activities like walking, skating, or using off-road vehicles.

(Read Also: 2023: The Hottest Year on Record Amid Environmental Upheavals and a Global Shift Towards Cleaner Energy)

Climate Change and the Impact on Ice Formation

Phillips, a senior climatologist, linked these incidents to climate change, pointing out that warmer temperatures prevent ice from forming strongly enough to support human weight. He emphasized the need for patience, as rushing onto thin ice can lead to dire consequences. As the climate crisis deepens, these tragedies serve as a stark reminder of its impacts on our everyday lives.

As winter continues, Canadians are urged to exercise caution around ice-covered waterways, understanding that the beauty of nature can sometimes mask its dangers. As climate change continues to disrupt weather patterns, the need for adaptation and awareness becomes increasingly critical. For now, the message is clear: when it comes to thin ice, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

