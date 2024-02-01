Thermon Group Holdings Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Acquisition in Q3 2024 Earnings Call

On February 1, 2024, Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) held its fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings conference call. The key participants included Ivonne Salem, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations, Bruce Thames, President and CEO, and Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President and CFO. The company discussed non-GAAP financial measures alongside GAAP measures, and forward-looking statements were made, taking into account potential risks and uncertainties affecting future results.

Thermon's Global Impact and Strategic Pillars

Thames presented an overview of Thermon's role as a diversified industrial technology company, accentuating its global reach and its significant contribution to industrial process heating solutions in various markets including the energy transition. He acknowledged the team's performance and welcomed the newly joined Vapor Power employees to the company.

The company's strategic pillars were outlined: growth of the installed base, decarbonization and digitization, and disciplined capital allocation. Thermon aims to diversify its revenue sources by expanding into non-oil and gas sectors, with a projection that about 70% of revenues will come from these sectors by fiscal 2026. Significant growth was reported in the food and beverage, rail and transit, commercial, and renewables markets.

Acquisition of Vapor Power and Decarbonization Strategy

The recent acquisition of Vapor Power aligns with Thermon's strategy of decarbonization and diversification. The acquisition brings new products to the portfolio like electric boilers and supercritical CO2 blowers, which support electrification and decarbonization. This acquisition is expected to be accretive to GAAP EPS in the first 12 months and helps position Thermon in the energy transition.

Strong Financial Performance

The company's financial performance demonstrated a record revenue of $136.4 million, a 12% increase year over year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $30.7 million, up 2% year over year. However, the gross margins saw a decline due to a lower margin mix in material sales and weakness in the Canadian market.