Theralase Technologies Raises Funds for Clinical Research and Corporate Purposes

Theralase Technologies Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, announced the successful completion of a non-brokered private placement offering. The company issued 6,666,670 Units at $CAN 0.18 per Unit, raising an estimated gross proceeds of approximately $CAN 1,200,000.

Financing to Advance Clinical Research

The funds raised will be channeled into the Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) clinical study, the preclinical research and development of Rutherrin, working capital, and general corporate purposes. Rutherrin is one of Theralase's proprietary Photo Dynamic Compounds known for its potential in cancer, bacteria, and virus destruction.

Details of the Units and Warrants

Each Unit consists of a common share and a Warrant. Each Warrant grants the holder the right to purchase an additional common share at $CAN 0.25 for a period of five years following the issuance. A cash broker's fee and broker warrants were issued in relation to the offering. However, these securities are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are subject to a four-month hold period in Canada. This hold period will expire on June 6, 2024.

TSX Venture Exchange and Insider Participation

The TSX Venture Exchange is yet to give final acceptance to the offering. Notably, insiders of the Corporation subscribed to Units worth $235,890. This is considered a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. However, it is exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements.

Theralase's focus on developing light-activated compounds for cancer, bacteria, and virus destruction represents a promising avenue in medical research. The company's forward-looking statements related to its development plans and potential efficacy of its Photo Dynamic Compounds further underscore this potential.