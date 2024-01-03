en English
Canada

The Untold Reality of High-Skilled Immigration in Canada

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Ontario-based social media content creator has established an online platform, Canada Tried and Tested, offering first-hand advice on immigrating to Canada, along with tips for managing expenses and finding housing and employment. The creator’s recent TikTok video, which has garnered over 70,000 views, brings to light the stark contrast between the dream and the reality of living in Canada for high-skilled immigrants.

A Reality Check on Canadian Dream

The video underlines the fact that a significant number of individuals, including both immigrants and native-born Canadians, are opting to leave Canada for countries like India, the U.S., Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and European nations. This exodus is largely spurred by the highly competitive job market, soaring cost of living, and expensive real estate in Canada. The struggle to find employment that matches immigrants’ qualifications and the financial burden, particularly for those wishing to travel back to their home countries or support family members to immigrate, are highlighted as key challenges.

Voices from the Ground

The creator’s observations resonate with many viewers, a testament to which is a viewer who shares their struggle as a new, highly-educated immigrant finding it arduous to secure even an odd job. This real-world experience underscores the reality faced by many immigrants in Canada, who, despite their high qualifications and skills, are unable to find suitable employment.

Government Response

In response to these challenges, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, Marc Miller, has announced an updated cost-of-living requirement for international students, effective from January 1, 2024. Students will now need to demonstrate they have $20,645, a significant increase from the previous requirement of $10,000 set in the early 2000s. This change reflects the current financial realities of living in Canada and is a testament to the government’s commitment to aligning its immigration policies with the actual cost of living in the country.

Canada Economy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

