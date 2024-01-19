The Unlikely Brotherhood of Scammed Contractors in Toronto

In the Greater Toronto Area, an unexpected camaraderie has emerged among a group of individuals, all victims of a common foe—Trisztan Tarconi, the owner of TRT Masonry and General Contracting. They have all suffered significant financial losses due to unfulfilled contracts.

The Victims and Their Stories

First on this list is Zubair Khan, a homeowner in Etobicoke. In his quest to transform his basement into a viable living space, Khan deposited $24,000 into Tarconi's hands. Despite this substantial payment, Tarconi never initiated any work. In a similar vein, Francesco Ferro, a resident of Vaughan, handed over a $17,000 deposit for home additions and structural work. Ferro was left with major issues after the initial demolition work performed by Tarconi, and no further progress was made. The tale of Alec and Saba Balmer from Ancaster mirrors this narrative—they too lost a $16,000 deposit.

Attempts for Redress

All these individuals attempted to reach out to Tarconi for refunds, only to find him unresponsive. The situation escalated when Tarconi disappeared without a trace, his company's website and contact information vanished into the digital ether. After Ferro shared his experience in an online review, many others echoed similar stories. This online resonance led to the formation of a WhatsApp group, their collective voice striving to seek justice and address this pressing issue.

Tarconi's Response

In an unexpected turn of events, CityNews succeeded in establishing contact with Tarconi. He acknowledged the allegations but vehemently denied being a scam artist. He attributed his actions to a series of poor decisions and a downturn in his business. It was a far cry from his previously well-regarded online reputation, with positive reviews and customers who had satisfactory experiences with his company. Nonetheless, the victims are now grappling with the harsh reality of their lost deposits and the aftermath of Tarconi's unfulfilled contracts.