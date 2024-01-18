The Rising Crisis of Missing Seniors with Dementia in Toronto

The aging population in Toronto faces a rising problem of seniors, particularly those suffering from dementia, going missing. Worryingly, as dementia rates climb, so do concerns about the older citizens' safety. The story of Edward Chan, an 81-year-old retired accountant grappling with cognitive impairment, starkly illustrates this issue.

Edward Chan's Troubling Experience

Edward's routine trips began to extend unexpectedly and he would occasionally find himself lost. This escalating issue reached its peak when he disappeared for a full day, only to be found with a flat tire, disoriented, and far from home. Although diagnosed with dementia only in 2023, Edward faced several perilous incidents, including nearly causing a fire and getting lost in his own condominium building.

The Toll on the Family

His wife, Mae, and daughter, Jennifer, implemented safety measures such as hiring a personal support worker, using a tracker, and installing a two-way camera device. However, the emotional and financial toll on the family was significant. The story also sheds light on more severe cases, where seniors were found dead after going missing.

Alarming Statistics

In 2022, the Toronto Police reported 663 missing seniors, and in 2023, the number was 555. The Alzheimer Society of Canada warns that 60% of those with dementia might get lost at some point, but many such incidents go unreported. The rising trend underscores the urgent need for robust measures to ensure the safety of seniors with dementia in Toronto.