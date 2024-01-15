The Rise, Fall, and Potential of Canadian Tech Stocks: A Look at 2023

Canada's tech sector, punctuated by a strong rebound in 2023, has emerged from the shadows of a disappointing 2022. Tech stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) have been buoyant. However, despite the recent uptick, many of these stocks continue to trade below their 2021 all-time highs, triggering debates over the sustainability of the current momentum and the ideal time to invest.

Short-term and Long-Term Investment Perspectives

Investors seeking short-term returns are urged to exercise caution due to the potential volatility of recent gains. On the other hand, those with a long-term perspective are encouraged to focus on the enduring growth potential of these companies, even if a pullback occurs. The tech sector's future appears promising, with AI being highlighted as a growth and investment priority. Other growth areas to watch in 2024 include blockchain, fintech, and technology adoption in traditional industries, supported by governmental backing for AI, biotech, and quantum tech.

Spotlight on Lightspeed Commerce

One tech stock that stands out amidst this backdrop is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). Despite a recent surge and subsequent decline in its stock price, it trades 80% below its all-time high. Nevertheless, the company's robust cloud-based platform and growing international presence make it an attractive investment for those seeking long-term returns. While acknowledging the stock's volatility, the company's potential for significant growth at its currently undervalued price cannot be ignored.

The Larger Picture: AI and Equity Markets

The equity markets made a comeback in 2023, primarily led by the tech sector, as investors were bullish on the AI megatrend. Other stocks that have shown potential for gains include EQB, Aritzia, and IAG. The tech sector's future trajectory will also be influenced by the 2024 provincial election, U.S. election, and broader market conditions. As the world awaits December's inflation numbers, the Bank of Canada's decisions on interest rates will play a crucial role in shaping the sector's future.