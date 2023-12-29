en English
The OnePlus Open: A Notable Contender in the Foldable Phones Market

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:41 am EST
The OnePlus Open: A Notable Contender in the Foldable Phones Market

The era of folding phones is upon us, as heralded by major manufacturers like Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. Among the innovative offerings, the OnePlus Open has emerged as a notable contender, boasting an impressive design, robust power, and a sophisticated camera system. Currently, consumers have a chance to snag this piece of tech brilliance at a discounted rate.

OnePlus Open: A New Contender in the Foldable Phones Market

Best Buy is currently offering a tantalizing deal on the OnePlus Open 512 GB storage model with 16 GB of RAM. The price, originally set at $1,700, has been slashed by $200, rendering the device available for $1,500 unlocked. The OnePlus Open is distinguished by its dual 2K display, which can run up to three apps simultaneously, facilitating multitasking like never before. It also boasts fast charging capabilities and is compatible with GSM SIM kits. However, it does not support CDMA networks and does not come with a SIM card included.

Other Major Players in the Market

Other folding phone models are also making waves in the market. The Google Pixel Fold is up for grabs at Best Buy with a $350 discount, bringing the price down to $1,449. On the other hand, those more inclined towards conventional devices might find the Apple Watch Series 9 intriguing, currently on sale at Best Buy with a $70 discount, bringing the price down to $329.

The Future of Foldable Phones

The appeal of compact phones that can be used with one hand is being revived with these foldable models. The Vivo X Fold2 is expected to be a game changer with its 2K 120Hz main screen and 50MP main camera. It is also projected to include a periscope zoom lens and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The foldable phone market is evolving, and with rumors of more premium aspects for the X Fold3, the future holds exciting possibilities.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

