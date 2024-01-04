The Legal Ramifications of Blockades: An International Perspective

Blockades, a form of protest that has been used throughout history, carry significant legal ramifications. Recognised as acts of war under international law, blockades are deemed illegal under statute law in various regions worldwide, including different parts of Canada. In Alberta, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act has been enacted to prohibit blockades, protests, or similar activities that could potentially harm essential infrastructure, such as roads.

The Ontario Stand

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took a proactive stance, leveraging the provincial equivalent of the Emergencies Act to halt road and border crossing blockades before the federal government stepped in. This decisive action highlights the severity of the issue and the state’s commitment to maintaining order and ensuring public safety.

Canadian Criminal Code and Historical Common Law

Canada’s Criminal Code, under section 423, criminalizes the act of blocking roads, indicating the potential penalty of a five-year prison term. This legal stance is further supported by historical common law, with the Supreme Court of Canada ruling in the 1970s that the authorities have an inherent duty to ensure the public’s right to free access to streets.

International Implications

On a global scale, blockades can have profound implications. South Africa recently filed a case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza and breaching international law. In contrast, the US Justice Department is embroiled in a legal battle with Texas over a new law allowing local authorities to arrest illegal migrants. Meanwhile, Australia, along with other nations, has signed an international statement calling for an immediate end to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, which is perceived as an illegal blockade.