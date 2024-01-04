en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

The Legal Ramifications of Blockades: An International Perspective

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
The Legal Ramifications of Blockades: An International Perspective

Blockades, a form of protest that has been used throughout history, carry significant legal ramifications. Recognised as acts of war under international law, blockades are deemed illegal under statute law in various regions worldwide, including different parts of Canada. In Alberta, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act has been enacted to prohibit blockades, protests, or similar activities that could potentially harm essential infrastructure, such as roads.

The Ontario Stand

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took a proactive stance, leveraging the provincial equivalent of the Emergencies Act to halt road and border crossing blockades before the federal government stepped in. This decisive action highlights the severity of the issue and the state’s commitment to maintaining order and ensuring public safety.

Canadian Criminal Code and Historical Common Law

Canada’s Criminal Code, under section 423, criminalizes the act of blocking roads, indicating the potential penalty of a five-year prison term. This legal stance is further supported by historical common law, with the Supreme Court of Canada ruling in the 1970s that the authorities have an inherent duty to ensure the public’s right to free access to streets.

International Implications

On a global scale, blockades can have profound implications. South Africa recently filed a case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza and breaching international law. In contrast, the US Justice Department is embroiled in a legal battle with Texas over a new law allowing local authorities to arrest illegal migrants. Meanwhile, Australia, along with other nations, has signed an international statement calling for an immediate end to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, which is perceived as an illegal blockade.

0
Canada Courts & Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
36 seconds ago
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
A recent Nanos Research poll on behalf of CTV uncovers a divided Canadian population over the timing of the upcoming federal election. While the scheduled date is set for 2025, the survey shows that almost half of Canadians, at 46%, are inclined towards an earlier date. Out of these, 29% are in favor of an
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Canadian Muslim Community Braces for Sentencing Hearing in Hate Crime Case
5 mins ago
Canadian Muslim Community Braces for Sentencing Hearing in Hate Crime Case
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Criticizes Company's Inclusion Efforts
6 mins ago
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Criticizes Company's Inclusion Efforts
Canada's Ovation for a Former Waffen SS Member: Unearthing the Complexities of the Deschenes Commission
2 mins ago
Canada's Ovation for a Former Waffen SS Member: Unearthing the Complexities of the Deschenes Commission
Norquay Ski Resort Offers Shuttle Discount; Sunshine Village Honors Elvis
2 mins ago
Norquay Ski Resort Offers Shuttle Discount; Sunshine Village Honors Elvis
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
3 mins ago
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
37 seconds
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
43 seconds
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
59 seconds
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
1 min
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
1 min
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
1 min
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
2 mins
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
2 mins
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
2 mins
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app