The Invisible Threat: Long-Term Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke Toxins

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
The Invisible Threat: Long-Term Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke Toxins

In the aftermath of the catastrophic McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the Bush Creek East Wildfire in the Shuswap, the repercussions extended beyond the immediate devastation. The charred remains of hundreds of homes bore evidence of not just structural damage, but also the pervasive infiltration of smoke laced with a cocktail of toxins. As residents grapple with the aftermath, questions swirl around the long-term health implications of these toxins and the lack of national standards for assessing the safety of fire-impacted homes.

Unchartered Territory: Health Effects of Wildfire Toxins

While the immediate effects of smoke on firefighters are well-researched, there is a conspicuous lack of guidance on the potential health risks for residents returning to their homes. The lingering threat of harmful chemicals in wildfire smoke, such as benzene, formaldehyde, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), underscores the potential for respiratory ailments, cardiac hazards, and cancers. Sean M. Scott’s article in The Red Guide to Recovery warns about these health hazards, noting that modern manufacturing materials, when burned, release chemicals more hazardous than traditional substances like mold, asbestos, or lead.

(Read Also: Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict)

Aftermath: Home Restoration and the Smoke Factor

Post-fire restoration efforts undoubtedly focus on structural repair and mold remediation. Yet, the less visible threat of lingering toxins demands equal attention. Despite restoration companies conducting tests for mold and toxins, the need for independent follow-up tests, which are more comprehensive, is paramount. These tests, however, come with a hefty price tag and are seldom covered by insurance, leaving homeowners in a lurch.

(Read Also: Valor Resources Expands Lithium and Uranium Portfolio in Canada)

Building Resilience: The Need for More Research

With climate change stoking the fires of increasing wildfire occurrences, there is an imperative need for robust research to ensure the safety of returning homeowners. Studies like ‘Assessing the Potential Health Risks of Wildfire Residues in the Indoor Environment’ have highlighted these concerns, but conclusive answers remain elusive. The path forward must involve a comprehensive understanding of the long-term health risks associated with smoke toxins and the development of national standards for determining post-fire home safety.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

