The Importance of Block Heaters in Saskatchewan’s Winter Vehicles

In the heart of Saskatchewan, Canada, the chill of winter brings with it a wave of car troubles, emphasizing the crucial role of block heaters in vehicles. The owner of Usman’s Auto in Saskatoon, Raza Dawood, has seen his fair share of cold-induced automotive issues. This January, his shop was inundated with distress calls from locals struggling to start their vehicles in the biting cold. The culprit? A lack of block heaters.

The Silent Guardian of Winter Vehicles

A block heater is a device that warms the engine, coolant, and oil, making it easier for vehicles to start in sub-zero temperatures. However, not all cars sold in Canada come equipped with this essential winter tool. Dawood, a seasoned auto expert, advises buyers to confirm the presence of a block heater in their vehicles before making a purchase.

Misconceptions and Misunderstandings

Despite the integral role block heaters play in the winter months, many residents remain unaware of their importance. Jared Rusch, a Saskatoon resident, shared his own tale of buying a vehicle that did not come with a block heater, an item he assumed was standard. Rusch’s ordeal underscores a wider problem – the lack of awareness surrounding block heaters. Auto shops can install these devices for a fee, but Rusch believes dealerships should be up front with customers about whether a vehicle has a block heater, advocating for it to become a standard feature in all Canadian vehicles.

Keeping Winter Vehicles in Tip-Top Shape

Christine Niemczyk, a spokesperson for the roadside assistance company CAA, echoes the importance of block heaters but also highlights other vital checks. Niemczyk suggests checking for frayed cords and ensuring the battery is in good condition. In Saskatchewan’s extreme weather, a vehicle’s battery lifespan is typically three to four years. Since January 11, 2024, CAA Saskatchewan has responded to around 4,000 calls for roadside assistance, primarily for battery boosts and tows. The cold snap has also seen the rise of community-led initiatives, like the ‘306 Recovery Group’ on Facebook, where over 17,000 members offer automotive help to those in need.