en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

The Importance of Block Heaters in Saskatchewan’s Winter Vehicles

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
The Importance of Block Heaters in Saskatchewan’s Winter Vehicles

In the heart of Saskatchewan, Canada, the chill of winter brings with it a wave of car troubles, emphasizing the crucial role of block heaters in vehicles. The owner of Usman’s Auto in Saskatoon, Raza Dawood, has seen his fair share of cold-induced automotive issues. This January, his shop was inundated with distress calls from locals struggling to start their vehicles in the biting cold. The culprit? A lack of block heaters.

The Silent Guardian of Winter Vehicles

A block heater is a device that warms the engine, coolant, and oil, making it easier for vehicles to start in sub-zero temperatures. However, not all cars sold in Canada come equipped with this essential winter tool. Dawood, a seasoned auto expert, advises buyers to confirm the presence of a block heater in their vehicles before making a purchase.

Misconceptions and Misunderstandings

Despite the integral role block heaters play in the winter months, many residents remain unaware of their importance. Jared Rusch, a Saskatoon resident, shared his own tale of buying a vehicle that did not come with a block heater, an item he assumed was standard. Rusch’s ordeal underscores a wider problem – the lack of awareness surrounding block heaters. Auto shops can install these devices for a fee, but Rusch believes dealerships should be up front with customers about whether a vehicle has a block heater, advocating for it to become a standard feature in all Canadian vehicles.

Keeping Winter Vehicles in Tip-Top Shape

Christine Niemczyk, a spokesperson for the roadside assistance company CAA, echoes the importance of block heaters but also highlights other vital checks. Niemczyk suggests checking for frayed cords and ensuring the battery is in good condition. In Saskatchewan’s extreme weather, a vehicle’s battery lifespan is typically three to four years. Since January 11, 2024, CAA Saskatchewan has responded to around 4,000 calls for roadside assistance, primarily for battery boosts and tows. The cold snap has also seen the rise of community-led initiatives, like the ‘306 Recovery Group’ on Facebook, where over 17,000 members offer automotive help to those in need.

0
Automotive Canada Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
20 mins ago
Automotive Industry Braces for Automation Surge Amid Labor Cost Inflation
In the heart of the automotive industry, a significant shift is on the horizon, one propelled not only by technological advancements but also by fiscal pressures. At the forefront of this evolution is the increased automation in manufacturing processes, a move that is creating ripples across the industry. Driving Forces behind Automation The recent renegotiations
Automotive Industry Braces for Automation Surge Amid Labor Cost Inflation
Qualitek Labs IPO: Flat Grey Market Premium Amid Diverse Service Offering
2 hours ago
Qualitek Labs IPO: Flat Grey Market Premium Amid Diverse Service Offering
1951 Studebaker Commander from The Muppet Movie Set for Full Restoration
2 hours ago
1951 Studebaker Commander from The Muppet Movie Set for Full Restoration
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
40 mins ago
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge: Affordable Tool for Optimal Tire Maintenance and Fuel Efficiency
1 hour ago
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge: Affordable Tool for Optimal Tire Maintenance and Fuel Efficiency
New England's Largest Indoor Automotive Swap Meet Scheduled at Eastern States Exposition
2 hours ago
New England's Largest Indoor Automotive Swap Meet Scheduled at Eastern States Exposition
Latest Headlines
World News
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
19 seconds
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
28 seconds
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
35 seconds
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
36 seconds
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
39 seconds
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
41 seconds
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
42 seconds
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
44 seconds
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
Bosnia and Herzegovina Authorities Reach Landmark Agreement on Electoral Law
53 seconds
Bosnia and Herzegovina Authorities Reach Landmark Agreement on Electoral Law
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
2 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app