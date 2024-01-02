The Forks in Winnipeg Ushers in New Year with Daytime Family-Friendly Festivities

On the first day of 2024, The Forks in Winnipeg, known for its lively cultural scene, embraced a novel approach to New Year’s celebration. Shifting from its customary nighttime festivities, the day was filled with a variety of family-friendly activities, catering more to families with young children. This significant change, driven by public feedback, reflects a broader trend towards more inclusive, family-friendly events.

Daytime Celebration: A New Trend

This year’s event, characterized by performances, craft tables, board games, and an array of food and drinks, was designed to offer an alternative to the usual nighttime revelry. The highlight of the day was the drag show featuring Anita Stallion and a children’s show by Al Simmons. The move to daytime activities was appreciated by many attendees who found it more inclusive and safer.

Tiana Russell, manager of Wienerpeg, lauded this shift, commenting that the daytime event felt more family-oriented and presented fewer safety concerns than previous night celebrations. These were often associated with excessive drinking and aggressive behavior, posing potential risks to attendees.

A Response to Public Feedback

Zach Peters, the marketing and communications manager for The Forks, revealed that this change was instituted based on public feedback. He noted that a winter survey would be conducted to gather opinions and suggestions, which would play an instrumental role in planning next year’s celebrations. This move indicates The Forks’ commitment to evolving its approach to festivities in tune with public sentiment.

Implications for Future Celebrations

The success of the New Year’s Day celebration, marked by the participation of thousands, suggests a positive community response to this change. The celebration, featuring long-standing traditions and new elements, is part of the winter programming planned at The Forks. With outdoor walking paths and the river trail set to open soon, The Forks is poised to keep the festive spirit alive throughout the winter months.

As a part of Winnipeg’s 150th anniversary celebrations, family-friendly activities will continue every weekend through January and February. This commitment to fostering an inclusive, family-friendly environment is a testament to The Forks’ dedication to its community and its adaptability in meeting their needs.