en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

The Economic Implications of Raising Children in Canada

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
The Economic Implications of Raising Children in Canada

In a recent revelation from Statistics Canada, the economic implications of raising children in Canada have come to the fore. With low-income households spending nearly $238,000 per child, and their higher income counterparts spending up to a staggering $403,000, the financial commitment of parenthood underscores the broader economic pressures faced by Canadian families.

Economic Disparity and the Rising Cost of Parenthood

These figures not only highlight the significant economic commitment involved in raising children, but they also shed light on the disparities between different income groups. The fact that families in higher income brackets spend nearly twice as much as those in lower income groups raises questions about the economic inequality inherent in the system. Despite these disparities, the financial burden of parenthood is a common thread that unites all families, irrespective of their income.

Governmental Aid: The Canada Child Benefit

Amid these financial pressures, the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) emerges as a crucial financial support program for families. Managed by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the CCB offers tax-free monthly payments to assist with the cost of raising children. The program has specific eligibility criteria, including having a child under the age of 18, being a primary caregiver, and meeting income thresholds. In 2024, eligible beneficiaries are set to receive a monthly CCB payment of $619.75, marking a 6.3% increase from the previous year. The benefits are calculated based on the recipient’s income and their cost of living, ensuring that the aid is commensurate with the family’s financial needs.

The Shift to Dollar Stores: A Reflection of Economic Pressures

This financial strain is not only reflected in the high cost of raising children but also in the changing shopping habits of Canadians. Nearly half of Canadians are now turning to dollar stores for grocery shopping, a shift driven by the high inflation rates that are making consumers more price-sensitive. This trend towards more affordable shopping options is a clear indicator of the economic pressures being felt by Canadian families, particularly in relation to the cost of living and raising children.

As Canadians continue to navigate these financial challenges, the role of government support programs like the CCB becomes increasingly vital. However, the economic disparities highlighted by the Statistics Canada report underline the need for more comprehensive and inclusive solutions to address the financial burden of parenthood.

0
Canada Economy Inflation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
4 mins ago
Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover
In a unique initiative to emphasize the importance of green cover, the City of Calgary has commenced the enormous task of valifying its public trees. The city is home to around seven million trees, collectively valued at a staggering $1.3 billion. This practice of assigning monetary worth to trees is not exclusive to Calgary but
Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
14 mins ago
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
14 mins ago
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
5 mins ago
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
6 mins ago
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report
11 mins ago
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
22 seconds
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
33 seconds
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
53 seconds
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
1 min
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
1 min
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
1 min
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
2 mins
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
2 mins
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
3 mins
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
40 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
52 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app