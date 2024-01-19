The Democracy Fund Champions Protest Rights Amidst Pandemic Measures

In the heart of Canada, the Democracy Fund, a legal charity, has been fervently defending individuals implicated in a week-long blockade protest against COVID-19 mandates. The protest, centered around the Ambassador Bridge, resulted in the arrest of 46 individuals, many of whom faced charges of mischief for obstructing the bridge's access and non-compliance with a court injunction.

The Fight for Democratic Principles

Adam Blake-Gallipeau, a lawyer with The Democracy Fund, underlined the right to protest as a fundamental democratic principle in Canada. He expressed concern that this right has been violated in several instances and reasserted their commitment to defending individual rights and freedoms. The Democracy Fund has represented 13 clients, all facing criminal charges stemming from the protest, advocating for constitutional rights and standing up for Canadians whose civil liberties have been compromised by government actions during the pandemic.

Legal Successes Amidst the Pandemic

The Democracy Fund has achieved significant legal victories in relation to the Ambassador Bridge blockade. The charges against the protesters were withdrawn under the alternative measures process, and the charity has successfully represented 13 involved clients. The blockade led to millions of dollars in lost revenue; however, The Democracy Fund has staunchly defended the right to protest in this situation.

Championing Civil Liberties

The Democracy Fund has not only managed to have the charges of mischief and disobeying a court order against a protester withdrawn but also promoted constitutional rights and access-to-justice initiatives for Canadians. These efforts are aimed at those whose civil liberties have been infringed upon by government lockdowns and other public policy responses to the pandemic. As part of the 'alternative measures' process, one individual made a $500 donation to the Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation. The Democracy Fund continues to represent those criminally charged in connection to the Ambassador Bridge blockade and freedom convoy protests, with the majority of their charges being withdrawn or discharged.