Canada

The Christmas Bird Count: Tracking Climate Change’s Impact on Birds

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:34 pm EST
The Christmas Bird Count: Tracking Climate Change’s Impact on Birds

Every winter, from December 14 to January 5, thousands of volunteers across Canada brace the cold to participate in the Christmas Bird Count. This citizen science project, a tradition since 1900, involves keen birdwatchers counting and identifying bird species within specified areas or at their bird feeders. But this annual event goes beyond a simple pastime—it plays a crucial role in tracking the impacts of climate change on bird populations.

Over a Century of Bird Counting

The Christmas Bird Count, organized by the Audubon Society, is an international campaign. In Canada, it takes place in various regions, including the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Victoria. The data collected during this event provides over a century’s worth of information on bird diversity and migration patterns, making it an invaluable scientific resource. It has been used in numerous peer-reviewed publications and government reports, influencing conservation efforts and policies.

Climate Change and Bird Populations

Changes in bird behaviors and populations can act as early indicators of climate change effects. For instance, the red-bellied woodpecker, typically a southern species, is now commonly sighted in northern regions during winter. This shift, noted by experts like Birds Canada’s Yousif Attia, is a clear testament to changing environmental conditions. The Christmas Bird Count aids in detecting such shifts, thus helping to direct conservation efforts.

Impact on Conservation and Diversity

The data collected from the bird count doesn’t only contribute to scientific knowledge—it also informs government recommendations on species-at-risk designations. Moreover, this project has seen an uptick in diversity among participants. More young people and individuals from diverse backgrounds have joined the effort, not just in Canada but globally. The sighting of rare birds—like the white-breasted nuthatch in Victoria and the summer tanager in Sidney—has stirred excitement in the North American birding community, keeping enthusiasts engaged and involved.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

