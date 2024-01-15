en English
Canada

The Challenges of Relocating to Canada on a Visitor’s Visa: A Closer Look

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
In a world where boundaries are increasingly blurred and mobility is a prized possession, Canada has emerged as a hot destination for those seeking a better life. However, the journey to this promised land is filled with complexities and challenges, as shared by Gloria, a content creator from Canada, who recently issued a stern warning to Nigerians considering relocating to Canada with a visitor’s visa.

Difficulties in Landing a Job on Visitor’s Visa

Foremost among the issues pointed out by Gloria is the difficulty in obtaining a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). This is a document that an employer in Canada may need to get before hiring a foreign worker. The process is tough, demanding, and often discourages potential employers from hiring overseas visitors. Gloria strongly advises against relying on a visitor’s visa for those planning to move to Canada, citing the struggles in converting it into a work visa.

Alternative Routes to Canadian Dream

Instead, Gloria suggests two viable alternatives: coming in as an international student or applying for permanent residency. The former route provides opportunities for work while studying, and the latter allows for a smoother transition into the Canadian job market. These options are especially beneficial for those with education, work experience, and a relatively younger age. Lagos-based immigration lawyer Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem echoes Gloria’s sentiments, highlighting the challenges of the job market in Canada for visitors.

Success Stories Amidst the Challenges

Despite the seemingly discouraging outlook, some individuals have defied the odds. In response to Gloria’s warnings, several people have shared success stories of finding work and staying in Canada on a visitor’s visa. It’s a testament to the fact that while the path is not easy, it’s not entirely impossible either.

Opportunities for Nigerians in Canadian Universities

In a related development, Legit.ng reported on Canadian universities that are more receptive to admissions for Nigerians. This information, confirmed by Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem, provides a ray of hope for those looking to move to Canada as international students.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

