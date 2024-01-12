The Boat Show at the International Centre: A Maritime Extravaganza

Mississauga’s International Centre is ready to anchor the hearts of boating enthusiasts with its crown jewel event, The Boat Show, this coming weekend. A must-attend event for anyone with a penchant for watercraft, the show is set to run from Friday till Sunday, with a packed itinerary promising an intriguing mix of exhibitions, demonstrations, deals, and seminars.

Unparalleled Display and Exciting Schedule

The Boat Show boasts an impressive lineup of around 170 vendors and exhibitors. Among the notable names are NyDock, Pride Marine Group, and the Halton Police Marine unit—all set to showcase their latest offerings. The event opens at 8 p.m. on Friday and continues over the weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Stellar Performances and Insightful Seminars

Adding to the allure of the show are stunt shows by jet ski freestyle champion Mark Gomez and thrilling motorcross freestyle demonstrations. Attendees will be treated to awe-inspiring displays of skill and dexterity, with the performers riding the waves in ways that defy the imagination. In addition, the show will host seminars led by industry experts and keynote speakers, shedding light on topics such as boat maintenance and safety practices.

Exclusive Deals and Free Parking

For those looking to invest in their maritime passions, the show offers exclusive deals on watercraft and accessories. An opportunity to explore a wide range of options, from small boats to luxury yachts, all under one roof. Ticket prices are set at a reasonable $20 for adults, with discounted rates for seniors at $17 and youth at $15. Children 10 and under can enter for free, making the event a family-friendly outing. Adding to the convenience, parking is free for the duration of the show.

For more details, interested individuals can navigate to The Boat Show at the International Centre’s website. With its blend of entertainment, education, and shopping, The Boat Show promises to be a splash hit for the boating community.