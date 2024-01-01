en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Bank of Canada’s Tightrope Walk: Interest Rates and Inflation in 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST
The Bank of Canada’s Tightrope Walk: Interest Rates and Inflation in 2024

In the realm of global finance, the Bank of Canada (BOC) is poised at a critical juncture. The upcoming 2024 meetings are anticipated to bring a potential shift in monetary policy, with market predictions pointing towards five or six rate cuts. However, the road to these decisions is fraught with uncertainties, and the key drivers shaping this outlook are multifaceted.

Inflation’s Ebb and Flow

As the first meeting on January 24 draws near, the recent high inflation report stands as a formidable influencer. The year-over-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by an unexpected 3.1%, surpassing the forecasted 2.9%. This inflationary surge, coupled with higher-than-anticipated core inflation figures, casts a shadow over the rate cut prospects.

The December CPI report, set for release on January 16, is projected to offer some relief in core inflation. Yet, the headline number is anticipated to climb, potentially surging above 3.5%. Such a scenario could constrain the BOC’s latitude to reduce rates.

Timing the Rate Cuts

Adding another layer of complexity to the decision-making process is the February CPI report, which is not due until after the March 6 BOC meeting. Currently, this meeting is 45% priced in for a rate cut. However, the BOC may choose to take a wait-and-see approach, considering the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 20, notwithstanding the Fed’s blackout commencing on March 8.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) subsequent meeting could also sway the BOC’s decisions. The April 10 BOC meeting is viewed as a turning point for potential rate cuts, with market pricing reflecting full anticipation of a rate reduction. Subsequent meetings are also predicted to follow this trend.

Looking Ahead

Canadian CPI numbers from January to May 2023 were high, but are anticipated to dwindle over time, potentially leading to lower CPI figures by June 2024. The outcome of the housing market by this time is expected to be a significant indicator influencing bank decisions on market rates, which could in turn impact the BOC’s actions.

Another vital factor is Canadian consumer spending, currently flagged as weak, and its trajectory will be monitored closely. Peering into 2025, the market is pricing in approximately 225 basis points in cuts, which could drop the BOC rate to 2.75%. However, predictions suggest it may end up closer to 1.75%, mirroring the pre-pandemic rate of 2019.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mixed Performance in Automobile Industry: December Review

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The 'Future of News 2023': A Look at Challenges and Opportunities in News Distribution and Monetization

By Ayesha Mumtaz

2024 X Corp Entangled in Unfolding Homicide Incident on Deans Lane

By BNN Correspondents

Nepal's Central Bank Under Fire: Risk Management Failures and the Looming Debt Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland to Implement 15% Corporation Tax on Large Multinationals ...
@Business · 4 mins
Ireland to Implement 15% Corporation Tax on Large Multinationals ...
heart comment 0
Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being
UTVGhana and 2024 X Corp Announce Innovative Partnership for 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

UTVGhana and 2024 X Corp Announce Innovative Partnership for 2024
UK Government Announces Enhanced Tax Breaks for Film, TV, and Video-Game Producers

By BNN Correspondents

UK Government Announces Enhanced Tax Breaks for Film, TV, and Video-Game Producers
X Corp Under Scrutiny as Global Corporations Embark on New Ventures

By BNN Correspondents

X Corp Under Scrutiny as Global Corporations Embark on New Ventures
Latest Headlines
World News
Ottawa Senators Triumph in NHL Game: Chabot's Return and Forsberg's Brilliance Lead to Victory
15 seconds
Ottawa Senators Triumph in NHL Game: Chabot's Return and Forsberg's Brilliance Lead to Victory
Neil Bhatt's Bigg Boss 17 Journey, Detox Tips, Anusha and Akash's Off-Screen Chemistry, and More
52 seconds
Neil Bhatt's Bigg Boss 17 Journey, Detox Tips, Anusha and Akash's Off-Screen Chemistry, and More
Lamar Jackson's Perfect Game Secures Top AFC Seed for Baltimore Ravens
1 min
Lamar Jackson's Perfect Game Secures Top AFC Seed for Baltimore Ravens
Indian Athletes at Asian Games 2023: A Tapestry of Stories
2 mins
Indian Athletes at Asian Games 2023: A Tapestry of Stories
Changing Landscape of India's Sporting Ecosystem: Insights from Asian Games 2023
3 mins
Changing Landscape of India's Sporting Ecosystem: Insights from Asian Games 2023
Aruba's Prime Minister Outlines Government's Priorities for The Future
3 mins
Aruba's Prime Minister Outlines Government's Priorities for The Future
Taiwan Ushers in New Year with Grand Flag-Raising Ceremony
4 mins
Taiwan Ushers in New Year with Grand Flag-Raising Ceremony
Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being
5 mins
Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being
Paul Townend Closes 2023 with Double Win at Punchestown
5 mins
Paul Townend Closes 2023 with Double Win at Punchestown
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
10 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
43 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
58 mins
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
1 hour
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app