The Bank of Canada’s Tightrope Walk: Interest Rates and Inflation in 2024

In the realm of global finance, the Bank of Canada (BOC) is poised at a critical juncture. The upcoming 2024 meetings are anticipated to bring a potential shift in monetary policy, with market predictions pointing towards five or six rate cuts. However, the road to these decisions is fraught with uncertainties, and the key drivers shaping this outlook are multifaceted.

Inflation’s Ebb and Flow

As the first meeting on January 24 draws near, the recent high inflation report stands as a formidable influencer. The year-over-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by an unexpected 3.1%, surpassing the forecasted 2.9%. This inflationary surge, coupled with higher-than-anticipated core inflation figures, casts a shadow over the rate cut prospects.

The December CPI report, set for release on January 16, is projected to offer some relief in core inflation. Yet, the headline number is anticipated to climb, potentially surging above 3.5%. Such a scenario could constrain the BOC’s latitude to reduce rates.

Timing the Rate Cuts

Adding another layer of complexity to the decision-making process is the February CPI report, which is not due until after the March 6 BOC meeting. Currently, this meeting is 45% priced in for a rate cut. However, the BOC may choose to take a wait-and-see approach, considering the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 20, notwithstanding the Fed’s blackout commencing on March 8.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) subsequent meeting could also sway the BOC’s decisions. The April 10 BOC meeting is viewed as a turning point for potential rate cuts, with market pricing reflecting full anticipation of a rate reduction. Subsequent meetings are also predicted to follow this trend.

Looking Ahead

Canadian CPI numbers from January to May 2023 were high, but are anticipated to dwindle over time, potentially leading to lower CPI figures by June 2024. The outcome of the housing market by this time is expected to be a significant indicator influencing bank decisions on market rates, which could in turn impact the BOC’s actions.

Another vital factor is Canadian consumer spending, currently flagged as weak, and its trajectory will be monitored closely. Peering into 2025, the market is pricing in approximately 225 basis points in cuts, which could drop the BOC rate to 2.75%. However, predictions suggest it may end up closer to 1.75%, mirroring the pre-pandemic rate of 2019.