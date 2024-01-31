Thames River Reaches Peak Flood Levels Amidst Weather Turmoil

In a sequence of events triggered by consecutive weather systems, the Thames River experienced significant flooding, prompting authorities to implement safety measures and issue alerts. A combination of substantial rainfall and rapid snow melting led to high water levels in small watercourses feeding into the Thames River. As a result, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued a warning, drawing attention to the elevated water levels.

Operational McGregor Creek Diversion Channel

To counteract the rising water levels, the McGregor Creek diversion channel in Chatham was activated. This critical measure will continue until the water level in the Thames River decreases adequately. Flooding has been observed in low-lying areas adjacent to the Thames River, particularly around Dutton. However, the water is now gradually retreating to the river channel.

Early Peak in Chatham-Kent

Meanwhile, in Chatham-Kent, the Thames River reached its peak earlier than expected. The peak occurred in Thamesville overnight on Monday and in Chatham around noon on Tuesday. Despite the peak's passing, officials have noted that high water levels are likely to persist for several days.

Mitigating The Risk of Ice Jams

On a positive note, river ice has been flushed into Lake St. Clair, significantly reducing the risk of ice jams. Public advisories have been issued, urging residents to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance from the water, as the situation continues to unfold.