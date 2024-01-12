Tether’s Budtender Appreciation Week 2024: Honouring the Pivotal Role of Budtenders in the Cannabis Industry

Tether, an influential entity in the Canadian cannabis market, is all set to host its third annual Budtender Appreciation Week (B-Week) from March 25 to March 31, 2024. The event is designed to honour the pivotal role of Budtenders in the burgeoning cannabis industry. It serves as a fruitful avenue for networking, education, and community-building, offering a variety of activities including retail visits, a virtual SESH, educational sampling events, and industry gatherings.

An Inclusive Platform for Budtenders and Brands

Engaging over 4,500 Canadian Budtenders and cannabis retailers, Tether envisages B-Week as a significant event for the cannabis community. The event not only provides Budtenders with valuable resources and education but also offers brands a robust platform to connect, promote their products, and contribute to the industry’s growth.

Building on Past Successes

The previous instalment of B-Week in 2023 saw substantial engagement and the 2024 iteration promises an even greater impact. Katie Pringle, the CEO and Co-founder of Tether, voiced her pride in the event’s contributions to the cannabis industry. She underscored the importance of Budtenders in consumer education and expressed optimism about the future of the industry.

Invitation to Participate

Tether cordially invites all eligible individuals to partake in its B-Week events. Due to limited availability, the company emphasizes pre-registration and adherence to the minimum age requirement for each region. For more information on B-Week 2024, obtaining event tickets, and potential sponsorship, interested parties are directed to visit Tether’s website or follow their Instagram account.