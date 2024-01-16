Teralta Unveils Clean Hydrogen System, Pioneers Green Industrial Revolution

In a major stride towards sustainable industrial operations, Teralta, a leading company in hydrogen strategies and infrastructure, has unveiled a clean hydrogen system at a pulp mill in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. This landmark development is a key part of Teralta's international waste hydrogen strategy, aimed at creating utility-scale low-carbon hydrogen for industrial applications.
Green Energy Revolution
The project, initiated in 2022, is designed to generate an average of 500,000 gigajoules of clean hydrogen each year. This significant output is poised to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by a staggering 700,000 tonnes over the lifetime of the project. The announcement was made by B.C. Premier David Eby at the 21st Annual BC Natural Resources Forum.
Displacing Fossil Fuels
The hydrogen produced by this system will cater to 25% of the gas energy requirements of the mill, effectively displacing fossil fuel consumption. This initiative has found support in the B.C. government's CleanBC program, which encourages projects that generate sustainable jobs and aid in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.
Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Future
A successful collaboration between Teralta, Chemtrade, and CANFOR Pulp has been fundamental in the progress of this project. Simon Pickup, CEO of Teralta, underscored the relevance of this project as a stepping stone for future initiatives across North America. Scott Rook from Chemtrade Logistics also spoke about the project's alignment with their commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance principles. The ultimate goal for Teralta is to make hydrogen as accessible and cost-effective as fossil fuels, opening a new chapter in the global energy narrative.