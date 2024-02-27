Tennis Canada Leads with First NSO Mental Health Strategy in Collaboration with Top Organizations

In a groundbreaking move, Tennis Canada, in partnership with the University of Ottawa, Own The Podium, the Canadian Centre for Mental Health and Sport (CCMHS), and Game Plan, has announced the launch of an innovative Mental Health Strategy. This strategy positions Tennis Canada as the first National Sport Organization (NSO) to adopt a framework based on the National Mental Health Strategy for High Performance Sport in Canada, set to commence in 2024.
Building a Foundation for Mental Wellness
The strategy's framework is built around three main pillars: Promote, Support, and Care, each designed to address the specific needs within the athletic community. The Promote pillar focuses on cultivating healthy mental habits among athletes, coaches, parents, and staff. Initiatives under this pillar include the development of the Positive Court Pledge and on-site wellness activations, which aim to create a supportive and positive environment for all. The Support pillar introduces resources like the Mental Timeout program and a Mental Health Champions ambassador program, providing a network of support and advocacy for mental health awareness. Lastly, the Care pillar ensures access to professional mental health care and establishes a resource hub for mental health information and services, reinforcing the strategy’s comprehensive approach to mental wellness.
Marie-Josée Bellemare Takes the Helm as Wellness Director
The appointment of Marie-Josée Bellemare as Wellness Director highlights Tennis Canada's commitment to prioritizing mental health within the organization. Bellemare's role will be instrumental in implementing the strategy and ensuring its success, showcasing Tennis Canada's dedication to creating a nurturing and supportive environment. This strategic move underscores the importance of leadership in driving mental health initiatives and setting a precedent for other NSOs to follow.
A Pioneering Approach to Mental Health in Sports
The collaboration with key partners such as the University of Ottawa, Own The Podium, CCMHS, and Game Plan reflects Tennis Canada's holistic approach to addressing mental health. By integrating resources and expertise from these organizations, the strategy promises a robust support system for the Canadian tennis community. The phased implementation starting in 2024 allows for careful planning and execution, ensuring that the strategy's initiatives are effectively tailored to meet the diverse needs of its participants.
This pioneering effort by Tennis Canada not only highlights the organization's leadership in addressing mental health in sports but also sets a benchmark for other NSOs around the world. By recognizing the critical role of mental well-being in athletic performance and overall health, Tennis Canada is paving the way for a future where athletes can thrive both on and off the court.