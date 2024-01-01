Tenant Jaclyn Reinhart Finally Receives Security Deposit after Long Dispute

Jaclyn Reinhart, a former tenant of a Saint John apartment, has finally received her $850 security deposit after an arduous dispute with her landlord. The deposit was held by the Tenant and Landlord Relations Office, a New Brunswick province mechanism designed to protect tenants’ rights, and was returned to her minus the interest it would have accrued during the period.

A Long-Drawn Dispute

Reinhart and her family moved into the apartment in August 2018, dutifully paying an $850 security deposit along with their rent. However, in November 2022, she reported a crack in the bathtub, and shortly thereafter in January 2023, she received notice that her lease was being terminated for renovations. After vacating the apartment in April, Reinhart requested the return of her security deposit. To her surprise, the new landlord, Curtis Yamada, alleged that she had left behind thousands of dollars in damages.

The Battle for Justice

Refusing to be bullied, Reinhart disputed the claims, providing evidence that included a letter from her original landlord that confirmed some of the issues predated her tenancy. A hearing was arranged, but Yamada chose not to attend. Investigating officer Erin Doucette, in December 2023, dismissed the landlord’s claims and authorized the return of Reinhart’s deposit.

Room for Improvement

Despite the favorable outcome, Reinhart criticized the lengthy process, which took over eight months. She argued for an overhaul of the system, stating that such delays were unnecessary and stressful for tenants. Nichola Taylor, the New Brunswick chair of the tenants rights group ACORN, echoed Reinhart’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for quicker resolutions in security deposit disputes.

However, Reinhart’s victory was bittersweet as she will not receive the $155 in interest the deposit would have earned. According to the province’s rules, this sum is retained by the province and is not returned to the tenant, a policy that has been widely criticized.

