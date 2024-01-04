Telus and Enbridge: Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Potential for Canadian Investors

Canadian investors seeking value-adding, dividend-paying stocks for their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) may find promise in Telus and Enbridge, which appear undervalued despite a recent market rally. Both companies have a history of consistent dividend increases and offer substantial dividend yields, promising a steady income stream for investors.

Telus: Weathering the Storm

Telus, a leading communications service provider in Canada, has experienced a significant decline in its share price, dropping to below $24 from over $34 in 2022. This downward movement reflects the impact of the Bank of Canada’s aggressive interest rate hikes, a strategic decision made to control inflation and loosen the tight labor market.

Responding to these challenging conditions, Telus has taken steps to streamline its workforce, cutting about 6,000 jobs, and adjusting operations, particularly in its international division. Despite a cut in 2023 guidance, Telus is still anticipated to achieve a revenue growth near 10% and an adjusted EBITDA increase of about 7%. Currently, the company offers a 6.3% dividend yield.

Enbridge: Diversifying and Delivering

On the other hand, Enbridge, renowned for its extensive oil and gas pipeline networks, is diversifying its investments into other energy segments. It recently announced a significant acquisition in the U.S. utilities sector, indicating its strategic shift. The company has a track record of raising its dividend for 29 consecutive years and offers a robust 7.5% dividend yield.

Both Telus and Enbridge have faced share price pressure due to rising interest rates. However, with expectations of rate cuts in 2024, their stocks may attract more investors. For those looking to invest, Telus and Enbridge present compelling options for steady dividend income and potential share price appreciation.

Market Outlook

Canadian dividend stocks took a hit through most of 2023 due to rising interest rates. Nevertheless, as the market anticipates rate cuts in 2024, these stocks may attract more attention. Companies like Telus and Enbridge, with their consistent dividend increases and significant yields, are likely to be on the radar of investors seeking steady income streams and potential capital gains.