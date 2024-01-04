en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Telus and Enbridge: Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Potential for Canadian Investors

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Telus and Enbridge: Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Potential for Canadian Investors

Canadian investors seeking value-adding, dividend-paying stocks for their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) may find promise in Telus and Enbridge, which appear undervalued despite a recent market rally. Both companies have a history of consistent dividend increases and offer substantial dividend yields, promising a steady income stream for investors.

Telus: Weathering the Storm

Telus, a leading communications service provider in Canada, has experienced a significant decline in its share price, dropping to below $24 from over $34 in 2022. This downward movement reflects the impact of the Bank of Canada’s aggressive interest rate hikes, a strategic decision made to control inflation and loosen the tight labor market.

Responding to these challenging conditions, Telus has taken steps to streamline its workforce, cutting about 6,000 jobs, and adjusting operations, particularly in its international division. Despite a cut in 2023 guidance, Telus is still anticipated to achieve a revenue growth near 10% and an adjusted EBITDA increase of about 7%. Currently, the company offers a 6.3% dividend yield.

Enbridge: Diversifying and Delivering

On the other hand, Enbridge, renowned for its extensive oil and gas pipeline networks, is diversifying its investments into other energy segments. It recently announced a significant acquisition in the U.S. utilities sector, indicating its strategic shift. The company has a track record of raising its dividend for 29 consecutive years and offers a robust 7.5% dividend yield.

Both Telus and Enbridge have faced share price pressure due to rising interest rates. However, with expectations of rate cuts in 2024, their stocks may attract more investors. For those looking to invest, Telus and Enbridge present compelling options for steady dividend income and potential share price appreciation.

Market Outlook

Canadian dividend stocks took a hit through most of 2023 due to rising interest rates. Nevertheless, as the market anticipates rate cuts in 2024, these stocks may attract more attention. Companies like Telus and Enbridge, with their consistent dividend increases and significant yields, are likely to be on the radar of investors seeking steady income streams and potential capital gains.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Fidelity's Spot Bitcoin ETF Gets Nod from CBOE: A Leap Towards Regulatory Approval
Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has given a thumbs-up to the listing application for Fidelity’s spot Bitcoin ETF, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust. This progression is a crucial stride towards securing regulatory approval for a Bitcoin ETF, a development that has sent ripples across the cryptocurrency sector. Securing Foothold in the ETF Investment Wave
Fidelity's Spot Bitcoin ETF Gets Nod from CBOE: A Leap Towards Regulatory Approval
Federal Reserve Foresees Potential Interest Rate Cuts in 2024
7 mins ago
Federal Reserve Foresees Potential Interest Rate Cuts in 2024
Lahore to Promote Cycling Culture for Healthier Urban Environment
8 mins ago
Lahore to Promote Cycling Culture for Healthier Urban Environment
Federal Reserve Considers Ending Quantitative Tightening Sooner Than Expected
5 mins ago
Federal Reserve Considers Ending Quantitative Tightening Sooner Than Expected
SAHCO Wins Ground Handling Contract for Ethiopian Airlines at Lagos Airport
5 mins ago
SAHCO Wins Ground Handling Contract for Ethiopian Airlines at Lagos Airport
Suncor Energy Hits Second-Highest Quarterly Production in Q4 2023
5 mins ago
Suncor Energy Hits Second-Highest Quarterly Production in Q4 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
2 mins
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
2 mins
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
2 mins
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
Bluefield Beavers Triumph Over Shady Spring Tigers in New River CTC Invitational
3 mins
Bluefield Beavers Triumph Over Shady Spring Tigers in New River CTC Invitational
NBA Trade Deadline: Key Moves and Speculations
3 mins
NBA Trade Deadline: Key Moves and Speculations
Morris Knolls Dominates at Morris County Relays
3 mins
Morris Knolls Dominates at Morris County Relays
Nimes Exhibition Center: A Gateway to Exciting Events in 2024
3 mins
Nimes Exhibition Center: A Gateway to Exciting Events in 2024
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Blend of Comfort, Performance, and Sustainability
3 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Blend of Comfort, Performance, and Sustainability
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app