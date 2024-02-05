TekX Program: Paving the Way for Students into the Tech Sector

The TekX program is a progressive educational initiative that brings together the College of New Caledonia (CNC), the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC), and School District 57 (SD57) to equip Grade 11 students with advanced technology skills. The program's core aim is to bridge the skilled labor gap in the tech sector, while simultaneously driving the economy forward.
A Launchpad to the Tech Sector
The TekX program offers students an opportunity to gain early exposure to the rapidly expanding tech industry. Through a comprehensive curriculum of 300 hours of hands-on learning, students delve into a wide array of tech-related fields including computer hardware, cybersecurity, 3D printing, and drone technology. The unique structure of the program allows participants to earn post-secondary credits while they are still in high school, fostering a culture of lifelong learning.
Preparing for the Future of Work
President of CNC, Cindy Heitman, emphasizes the importance of hands-on learning in today's fast-paced tech-driven world. She asserts that early exposure to practical applications of technology is key to job readiness and encourages students to explore different disciplines using state-of-the-art equipment. These early experiences, she believes, will assist students in making informed decisions about their future career paths.
British Columbia's Tech Boom
The tech industry in British Columbia is expected to experience significant growth in the coming decade. The 2023 BC Labour Market Outlook projects an estimated 142,400 job openings in the tech industry, with nearly 80,000 of those being new positions. The TekX program aligns perfectly with this forecast, preparing the youth for the impending tech boom.
TekX: A Cohort Model with Limited Intake
The TekX program is structured as a cohort model, with two intakes per year, each offering 20 spots. Grade 10 students can apply to participate in the program during their high school semester. The first cohort of TekX is now accepting applications, and interested students and parents can find more information on CNC's and UNBC's TekX web pages or by consulting with an SD57 secondary school guidance counsellor. Both CNC and UNBC already offer several dual credit programs for high school students, further expanding the opportunities for students to get a head start on their careers.