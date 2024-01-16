Teenagers Sentenced in St. John's School Assault Case

In a chilling case from St. John's, two teenagers have been sentenced for their involvement in a violent attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in March. The assault, which took place on the school's front steps, resulted in a 16-year-old student suffering from a head injury that necessitated hospitalization at the Janeway children's hospital. A total of five teenagers, whose ages ranged from 14 to 18 at the time, were initially charged with attempted murder.
Guilty Pleas and Sentencing
Following their guilty pleas to the lesser charge of aggravated assault, the court passed sentences on two of the involved teenagers. One youth, aged 14 at the time of the assault, was handed a 24-month sentence, which includes 16 months at the Newfoundland And Labrador Youth Centre in Whitbourne and eight months under community supervision. The second youth, who was 16 at the time, received an 18-month sentence, having been in custody since September.
Legal Protection for Youths
As per the provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of both youths remain protected. Furthermore, the same Act mandates that they serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody and the remaining third under community supervision. This provision applies to all youths sentenced under the Act, and is designed to balance the need for accountability and the goal of rehabilitation.
Details Under Wraps
While the details of the violent incident have attracted much public attention and curiosity, they remain undisclosed due to publication bans and pending court matters for the three other co-accused. As the case unfolds, the public and the media will be keenly following the developments, hoping for justice and clarity. In the meantime, Tyler Greening, who was 18 at the time of the attack and is being tried as an adult, faces charges of attempted murder and related offenses. His court appearance is scheduled for January 25.