Teenagers Arrested in Oakville Pharmacy Robbery: Halton Police

Four teenagers, three of them minors aged between 14-16 and one adult of 18 years, are in custody following a daring armed robbery at a pharmacy in Oakville. The incident, which took place near Westoak Trails and Bronte Road on the evening of January 15, saw the masked suspects display a handgun and assault two female employees before making off with narcotics and cash.
From Heist to Pursuit
The suspects made their entry into the pharmacy at approximately 7:30 pm. Their faces hidden behind masks, they brandished a handgun, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. The suspects then assaulted two female employees in the course of the robbery. Fleeing the scene with their ill-gotten gains, they initially managed to evade the police.
Apprehension of the Suspects
The Halton police, however, were not far behind. They located the suspects' vehicle and initiated a chase that ended with the apprehension of all parties involved. Following the arrest, the suspects are now facing multiple charges related to robbery, weapons, and driving offenses. The Halton Police Chief emphasized that such violence would not be tolerated, urging anyone with information to come forward.
Call for Public Assistance
As the investigation continues, Halton police are seeking additional information. They have provided contact details for both emergency and non-emergency numbers, along with a means to submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers. This incident underscores the continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat crime and ensure public safety.