Teenager Founds Dance Studio to Make Dance Accessible for Immigrant Children

At the tender age of 16, Asiya Iskander, a Kazakh teenager now residing in Calgary, has taken an exceptional initiative. She founded Inspire Dance Studio YYC, aiming to make dance more accessible and inclusive for immigrant children. Iskander's project, backed by a grant from the Calgary Arts Development Centre, offers six months of free dance classes targeting families facing financial challenges.
Dance as a Bridge
In the fall of 2023, Inspire Dance Studio YYC opened its doors to 20 to 30 students aged between seven and twelve. Under Iskander's guidance, these young learners progress from beginners to more advanced levels of dance. Arriving in Canada at the age of ten and having danced for most of her life, Iskander feels the stark contrast between the high cost of dance classes in Canada compared to her home country, Kazakhstan.
Building Community through Dance
Asiya's initiative does not merely teach dance steps. It is instrumental in helping children adapt to life in Canada and fosters a sense of community. As children learn and grow, their parents find an opportunity to connect, making the studio a hub for cultural exchange and camaraderie. Asiya's mother, Aliya Kuzhabekova, played a pivotal role in this venture by encouraging her daughter to apply for the grant that has allowed the studio to flourish.
Multilingual and Multicultural Impact
Children from diverse backgrounds, including Ukraine and Russia, find a welcoming environment at Inspire Dance Studio YYC. Asiya's ability to communicate in multiple languages facilitates learning and breaks down barriers. The impact is palpable. Children are making friends, learning English, and gaining confidence through this dance journey.
As the studio's success story unfolds, Asiya is looking ahead. She is focused on securing future funding for the studio. Besides, she is gearing up for a national ballroom dance competition, adding another feather to her cap.