Teenager Charged with Multiple Offenses After Bear Spray Attack in Regina

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the wee hours of December 31, 2023, a 17-year-old boy in Regina, Canada, unleashed bear spray on several individuals. The Regina Police Service (RPS) responded swiftly to the call around 3:25 a.m., discovering two victims severely affected by the bear spray on Dewdney Avenue.

Apprehension and Charges

The young male suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by the police. A subsequent search revealed not only the bear spray in his possession but also an identification card that did not belong to him, thus deepening the severity of his offence. The teenager was additionally found guilty of violating court-ordered conditions which included maintaining good behavior and adhering to a curfew.

Multiple Charges and Court Appearance

The accused now faces a string of charges, escalating from two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon to failing to comply with a court disposition and identity fraud. Following his capture, the teenager was detained and slated for court on January 2, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

Identity Protection under Youth Criminal Justice Act

As per the stipulations of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the boy cannot be disclosed. This Act is designed to protect the privacy of juveniles involved in criminal proceedings, thereby safeguarding their rights and future prospects.