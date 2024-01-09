en English
Canada

Teen Charged After Firework Incident on Toronto Bus Goes Viral

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Teen Charged After Firework Incident on Toronto Bus Goes Viral

In a shocking incident that has stirred public outrage, a teenage girl in Toronto is facing serious charges after she was caught on video lighting a firework on a packed public bus. The video, which has since gone viral, displays the girl smiling as she ignites the firework, resulting in a scene of widespread panic as passengers are forced to duck and scream in fear.

Public Reaction and Charges

The incident, which was captured in a brief 22-second video, has been viewed over 42 million times on social media platforms, sparking widespread condemnation of the girl’s reckless actions. The local police have responded by charging her under the Youth Criminal Justice Act for mischief endangering life, emphasizing the seriousness of her actions and the potential harm they could have caused.

Incidents on the Rise

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has confirmed that this is not an isolated incident. This marks the seventh such case involving the reckless use of fireworks on their buses in recent times. While it remains unclear whether there is any connection between the various cases, the frequency of these incidents has raised significant safety concerns.

Investigations Underway

In response to the mounting incidents, the TTC is conducting thorough investigations. Their primary aim is to prevent such reckless behavior from recurring and ensuring the safety of all passengers on their buses. Despite the terror induced by the firework, no injuries were reported from the incident, but the possibility of such dangerous antics leading to harm is a grim reality that cannot be ignored.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

