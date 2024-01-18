Tecnicas Reunidas Achieves Milestone in Hydrogen and Blue Ammonia Plant Design

In a significant stride towards a sustainable future, Spanish engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, Tecnicas Reunidas has announced the successful completion of the engineering design for a state-of-the-art hydrogen and blue ammonia production plant. This ambitious project is a collaboration between Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation.

A Leap Towards Decarbonization

The plant, set to be located adjacent to Pembina’s Redwater Fractionation Complex in the Alberta Industrial Heartland near Fort Saskatchewan, will employ cutting-edge technology and innovative geological initiatives for sequestering CO2. These efforts align with the global mission of decarbonization, marking a monumental step in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Industrial-Scale Production and Export

Once operational, the facility is projected to produce up to one million tons of blue ammonia annually. This output underscores the industrial-scale production vision of the project, with the primary market for export being Japan and other Asian economies. This substantial production volume promises to make a considerable impact on the global supply chain of blue ammonia, a key vector in the hydrogen economy.

Project Timeline and Future Prospects

This milestone achievement in the plant’s design phase is part of a contract awarded to Tecnicas Reunidas in the previous year. The project partners, Pembina and Marubeni, initially announced their intention to build this low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production facility in May 2023. Post completion of feasibility studies, the partners are anticipating a final investment decision in the latter half of 2025, with operations expected to start by 2028. This project timeline illustrates the participants’ commitment to fast-tracking a sustainable future.