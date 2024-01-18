en English
Business

Tecnicas Reunidas Achieves Milestone in Hydrogen and Blue Ammonia Plant Design

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Tecnicas Reunidas Achieves Milestone in Hydrogen and Blue Ammonia Plant Design

In a significant stride towards a sustainable future, Spanish engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, Tecnicas Reunidas has announced the successful completion of the engineering design for a state-of-the-art hydrogen and blue ammonia production plant. This ambitious project is a collaboration between Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation.

A Leap Towards Decarbonization

The plant, set to be located adjacent to Pembina’s Redwater Fractionation Complex in the Alberta Industrial Heartland near Fort Saskatchewan, will employ cutting-edge technology and innovative geological initiatives for sequestering CO2. These efforts align with the global mission of decarbonization, marking a monumental step in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Industrial-Scale Production and Export

Once operational, the facility is projected to produce up to one million tons of blue ammonia annually. This output underscores the industrial-scale production vision of the project, with the primary market for export being Japan and other Asian economies. This substantial production volume promises to make a considerable impact on the global supply chain of blue ammonia, a key vector in the hydrogen economy.

Project Timeline and Future Prospects

This milestone achievement in the plant’s design phase is part of a contract awarded to Tecnicas Reunidas in the previous year. The project partners, Pembina and Marubeni, initially announced their intention to build this low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production facility in May 2023. Post completion of feasibility studies, the partners are anticipating a final investment decision in the latter half of 2025, with operations expected to start by 2028. This project timeline illustrates the participants’ commitment to fast-tracking a sustainable future.

Business Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

