Canada

Tec Voc High School Upscales Aerospace Program with State-of-the-Art Shop

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
Tec Voc High School Upscales Aerospace Program with State-of-the-Art Shop

Tec Voc High School in Manitoba recently raised the curtain on a new, state-of-the-art aerospace shop, taking its aerospace program to new heights. The program, a staple since 1996, saw its official opening on Thursday, with students having benefited from the upgraded facility since mid-November.

Enhancing the Aerospace Curriculum

Nello Altomare, the provincial Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister, commended the initiative, underlining the need for innovative educational spaces for students. The aerospace program at Tec Voc provides students with practical training on industry-standard equipment and cultivates problem-solving abilities through an integrated STEM curriculum.

Accommodating More Students

With the new shop’s advent, the program can now house more students – specifically, 272 high school students spanning grades 9 to 12, and an additional 43 adult learners. The program’s completion meets the apprenticeship standards for the level 1 aviation maintenance journeyperson program.

Addressing Staffing Needs in Aerospace Industry

The expansion project, initiated in 2015, saw a $4.3 million investment from the provincial government. The intensified program aims to double the enrollment, answering the call for more staff in the aerospace industry. Altomare spotlighted Manitoba’s significant role within Canada’s aerospace sector, ranking within the top three in the nation. The program’s enhancement is expected to ease the industry’s staffing tension by supplying well-trained local personnel.

Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

