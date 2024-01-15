en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TDG Gold Corp. Unveils High-Grade Mineralization in A-Zone: Geophysical Data Analysis Update

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
TDG Gold Corp. Unveils High-Grade Mineralization in A-Zone: Geophysical Data Analysis Update

TDG Gold Corp., a prominent mineral exploration company, has recently released an update on the analysis and interpretation of geophysical data from its Mets mining lease, located in the heart of the Toodoggone District, British Columbia. The update features the second set of images from the company’s high-resolution geophysical program conducted in 2023, revealing high-grade mineralization within the A-Zone.

A-Zone Mineralization and Its Implications

The mineralization within the A-Zone is associated with a magnetic susceptibility low and a conductive feature. As per the geophysical data, this conductive feature is believed to extend approximately 680 meters south of the A-Zone. The potential extensions of the A-Zone, including the northern and southern parts, span an estimated 1,480 meters. However, only the A-Zone has been extensively drilled in the past.

Historical Data and Future Exploration Plans

Historical drill holes suggest the presence of significant gold mineralization, with assays revealing up to 8.1 g/t gold over 1.0 meter. TDG Gold Corp. completed its confirmation drilling last year, in 2023. The company has expressed intentions to evaluate the potential extensions by specifically targeting the geophysical anomalies. The technical content of this update has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for TDG Gold Corp.

Cautionary Note and Company’s Future Plans

While the company holds significant mineral tenure in the Toodoggone Production Corridor with projects like Shasta, Baker, and Mets, it emphasizes that its properties are still in the exploration stage. There is no certainty that further work will lead to the definition of a mineral resource. Additionally, though the historical data included in the release has been carefully reviewed, it cannot be verified for accuracy. Despite these cautions, TDG Gold Corp. continues to advance these projects through data compilation and modern testing methods, signifying a promising future for the company’s exploration efforts.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
NRF Meeting Highlights Evolving Challenges and AI Advancements in Supply Chain Management
The National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual meeting recently served as a platform for industry leaders to discuss the evolving challenges and advancements in supply chain management. The pandemic-induced demand fluctuations have compelled companies to adapt swiftly, leading to a significant shift towards more innovative practices. Adapting to Unprecedented Challenges Party City COO Peter Smith shed
NRF Meeting Highlights Evolving Challenges and AI Advancements in Supply Chain Management
Former Debenhams Store in Glasgow Holds Auction as Part of Major Redevelopment Plan
23 seconds ago
Former Debenhams Store in Glasgow Holds Auction as Part of Major Redevelopment Plan
Direct Commercial Unveils Regional Claims Clinics to Boost Broker Engagement
1 min ago
Direct Commercial Unveils Regional Claims Clinics to Boost Broker Engagement
YouGov Survey Reveals Financial Resilience Concerns Among UK Adults
9 seconds ago
YouGov Survey Reveals Financial Resilience Concerns Among UK Adults
Enhancing Team Connectivity: Strategies for the Remote Work Landscape
14 seconds ago
Enhancing Team Connectivity: Strategies for the Remote Work Landscape
FMO and Prime Bank Enter Strategic Partnership to Foster Inclusive and Sustainable Growth
16 seconds ago
FMO and Prime Bank Enter Strategic Partnership to Foster Inclusive and Sustainable Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
33 seconds
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
33 seconds
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
35 seconds
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
1 min
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
1 min
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
1 min
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
1 min
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
2 mins
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
4 mins
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
17 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app