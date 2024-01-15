TDG Gold Corp. Unveils High-Grade Mineralization in A-Zone: Geophysical Data Analysis Update

TDG Gold Corp., a prominent mineral exploration company, has recently released an update on the analysis and interpretation of geophysical data from its Mets mining lease, located in the heart of the Toodoggone District, British Columbia. The update features the second set of images from the company’s high-resolution geophysical program conducted in 2023, revealing high-grade mineralization within the A-Zone.

A-Zone Mineralization and Its Implications

The mineralization within the A-Zone is associated with a magnetic susceptibility low and a conductive feature. As per the geophysical data, this conductive feature is believed to extend approximately 680 meters south of the A-Zone. The potential extensions of the A-Zone, including the northern and southern parts, span an estimated 1,480 meters. However, only the A-Zone has been extensively drilled in the past.

Historical Data and Future Exploration Plans

Historical drill holes suggest the presence of significant gold mineralization, with assays revealing up to 8.1 g/t gold over 1.0 meter. TDG Gold Corp. completed its confirmation drilling last year, in 2023. The company has expressed intentions to evaluate the potential extensions by specifically targeting the geophysical anomalies. The technical content of this update has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for TDG Gold Corp.

Cautionary Note and Company’s Future Plans

While the company holds significant mineral tenure in the Toodoggone Production Corridor with projects like Shasta, Baker, and Mets, it emphasizes that its properties are still in the exploration stage. There is no certainty that further work will lead to the definition of a mineral resource. Additionally, though the historical data included in the release has been carefully reviewed, it cannot be verified for accuracy. Despite these cautions, TDG Gold Corp. continues to advance these projects through data compilation and modern testing methods, signifying a promising future for the company’s exploration efforts.