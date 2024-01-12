TD Bank and SmartCentres REIT: Potential Passive-Income Plays for TFSA Investors

Investment opportunities in the realm of passive-income stocks are currently in the spotlight, particularly for TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors. Amid the backdrop of likely peaking interest rates, two specific investment prospects, TD Bank and SmartCentres REIT, stand out.

TD Bank: Finding Support After a Tough Spell

TD Bank has faced a challenging time, witnessing a significant drop in stock price over the past two years. However, the stock now appears to be finding support, offering an attractive 4.91% yield. Despite a rocky start to 2024, the strength of the bank’s management coupled with its cross-border exposure makes it a potentially lucrative investment.

SmartCentres REIT: A Recovery in the Making

SmartCentres REIT, a real estate investment trust with a focus on strip malls, has also weathered a tough year with a sharp decline in share price. However, a year-end rally has lent newfound momentum to the stock, which now offers an appealing 7.32% distribution yield. The REIT’s payout seems safe and there appears to be potential for further price appreciation, particularly as it increases its exposure to the residential market.

Investor Considerations

Investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider tax implications before deciding to invest in these securities. The TFSA provides a unique opportunity for investors to contribute to passive income plays such as TD Bank and SmartCentres REIT, potentially reaping substantial benefits in the long term. With the current market conditions, these two stocks present a compelling case for consideration.