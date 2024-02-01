TC Transcontinental To Close Quebec Printing Plant Amidst Strategic Shift

TC Transcontinental, the Montreal-based company, has confirmed the impending shutdown of its printing plant located in St-Hyacinthe, Quebec. The cessation is scheduled to be a gradual process, with operations winding down until a complete closure in April 2024. The decision is a crucial turning point in the company's strategic shift from the Publisac flyer service to the innovative 'raddar' folded flyer, utilizing significantly less paper.

Driving Change and Sustainability

The transition of the plant's activities will predominantly be to another of the company's facilities in the Anjou borough of Montreal. Pierre Deslongchamps, the Senior Vice-President, has indicated that this move is in line with the company's product changes aiming towards more sustainable solutions. This shift not only reflects the evolution of the company's operations but also their commitment to sustainable practices.

Impact on Workers

The shutdown of the St-Hyacinthe plant will inevitably impact its 190 employees. TC Transcontinental, however, has expressed profound regret for this consequence. In response to the imminent closure, the company has pledged to provide robust career transition support for these workers. In addition to this, the company is actively exploring opportunities for relocation within its network, in a bid to mitigate the effects of the closure on its workforce.

Public Disclosure

The news of the plant closure was publicly disclosed by the Canadian Press on February 1, 2024. It serves as a stark reminder of the shifting landscape of the printing industry and the challenging decisions companies must make to remain competitive and environmentally responsible.