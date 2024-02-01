TC Transcontinental Closes St-Hyacinthe Plant Amid Shift to New 'Raddar' Service

Canadian print and packaging giant, TC Transcontinental, has announced a decision that marks a significant shift in its operational strategy. The Montreal-based company has declared the impending closure of its printing plant in St-Hyacinthe, Quebec. A phased reduction of operations will kick-start within the next few weeks, culminating in a total shutdown by April 2024. The move signals the company's transition from its traditional Publisac flyer service to a new, more sustainable approach called "raddar." This new service promises to utilize less paper, thereby aligning with the company's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Transferring Operations to Anjou

As part of the restructuring, the activities currently overseen by the St-Hyacinthe facility will be transferred to other units within the TC Transcontinental Printing network. The primary recipient of these activities will be the company's plant located in Montreal's Anjou borough. This strategic move ensures the continuity of operations and minimal disruption to the services offered by TC Transcontinental.

The New Era: Raddar

The decision to close the St-Hyacinthe plant is a direct consequence of TC Transcontinental transitioning to its new service, "raddar." This service involves the production and distribution of folded flyers, which require less paper than the traditional Publisac flyers. The shift to raddar is in line with the global trend towards sustainability, and it reflects TC Transcontinental's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

The Human Impact

The closure of the St-Hyacinthe plant will affect approximately 190 employees. Pierre Deslongchamps, the senior vice-president at TC Transcontinental, has expressed regret for the impact this will have on the lives of the affected staff members. In an effort to mitigate the effects of the closure, the company has pledged to provide career transition support and explore possible relocation opportunities for affected employees.