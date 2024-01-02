en English
Business

TC Energy vs Constellation Software: Navigating the Canadian Stock Market

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
Amid the fervor of the Canadian stock market, two investment options stand out distinctly – TC Energy and Constellation Software. Each presents a unique financial profile and a different path to potential profits, offering investors a choice steeped in their risk tolerance and financial goals.

TC Energy: A Reliable Income Stock

TC Energy, admired for its impressive dividend yield of approximately 7.2%, has consistently outperformed the Canadian market over the long-term. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2, it falls squarely into the category of value stocks; a refuge for those who seek steadier returns mainly through dividends. Over the last seven days, TC Energy has shown a decrease of -2.4%, yet its historical performance paints a picture of reliability and resilience.

Constellation Software: A Growth Stock Powerhouse

On the other side of the spectrum is Constellation Software. Despite its high price-to-earnings ratio of 39 and a steep share price, it embodies the quintessence of a growth stock. Its history of transforming significant investments into multi-million-dollar returns speaks volumes about its financial prowess. The company’s aggressive mergers and acquisitions strategy has yielded a return on invested capital of 14-18% since 2021. While this is slightly lower than the 27-28% achieved in 2019-2020, it still represents a lucrative opportunity for potential investors. Over the past week, Constellation Software has shown an increase of 1.2%.

Considerations for Investors

While growth stocks like Constellation Software offer the allure of large gains, especially if invested in during price dips, value stocks like TC Energy provide more predictable returns. The dividends of TC Energy are secure and backed by solid financial health, rendering it a safe bet in a volatile market. However, investors must remember that the explosive growth of companies like Constellation Software may not be sustainable in the long term. As these firms grow larger, the impact of their M&A activities could diminish, potentially impacting future profitability.

Business Canada Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

