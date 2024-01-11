en English
TC Energy Faces Financial and Strategic Challenges Amid Low Valuations

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
TC Energy, a leading player in the energy sector with a market capitalization of CAD 55.7 billion, is currently trading at a near 10-year low in terms of forward EV/EBITDA ratio. Despite the allure of a potentially attractive valuation and a high dividend yield of 7.00%, the company’s financial health raises some red flags. Over the past decade, TC Energy has been weighed down by a history of negative free cash flow (FCF) generation and a towering debt burden.

Financial Health Check

In the last 10.75 years, TC Energy has generated negative CAD 9.3 billion in FCF. The company’s capital expenditures have consumed 95% of their cash flow from operations. This high capital expenditure has resulted in a significant reliance on net debt issuances, amounting to CAD 35.6 billion, to fund dividend payments, raising questions about the sustainability of such a strategy. The company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) also paints a grim picture. Averaging at 4.55%, the ROIC sits below the conservative cost of capital estimate of 5%, indicating an erosion of value.

Debt Profile and Implications

The company’s debt profile adds to the concerns. With 89% of it being fixed-rate at an average rate of 5%, the company is unlikely to benefit from potential rate cuts. The net interest expense, which constitutes a significant portion of its EBIT, is another area of concern.

Management’s Strategy

Management is attempting to navigate these troubled waters through asset sales, aiming for a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.75x by 2025. A key part of this strategy includes the spin-off of its Liquids Pipelines business into South Bow Corporation. However, the effectiveness and clarity of this strategy remain in question. The company’s forthcoming meeting with indigenous communities to discuss the potential sale of a stake in its Nova Gas Transmission natural gas pipeline network in western Canada, underscores this uncertainty.

In light of these challenges, the stock has been rated ‘Neutral/Hold’. This rating takes into account the low valuation, but also reflects the financial and strategic hurdles the company needs to overcome.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

