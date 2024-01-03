en English
Taylor Reads: Engaging Students with Indigenous Narratives

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Taylor Reads: Engaging Students with Indigenous Narratives

In the corridors of North Hastings High School, an unusual literary contest is unfolding. Taylor Reads, conceived by educator Heather Taylor, is a competition that immerses students in the rich tapestry of Indigenous literature, encouraging them to grapple with profound themes like reconciliation, addiction, land treaties, and Indigenous rights.

Empowering Students Through Indigenous Literature

The contest requires students to read a novel by an Indigenous author within a fortnight and then present it to a panel of judges. These aren’t standard book reports. Students must passionately argue why their chosen book deserves the title of the year’s best. The competition is intense, involving two classes, 17 groups, and a total of 42 students this semester. But the contest isn’t just about winning; it’s about fostering resilience, teamwork, and public speaking skills among students.

Stories from Turtle Island

Through Taylor Reads, students delve into diverse narratives from Turtle Island, engaging with complex issues and broadening their understanding of Indigenous cultures. This semester, Ethan Sellers won first place with his gripping presentation on Angeline Boulley’s novel, “Warrior Girl Unearthed”, a poignant commentary on the theft and commercialization of Indigenous artifacts. Other notable mentions include Michelle Good’s “Five Little Indians” and Boulley’s “Fire Keeper’s Daughter”, which bagged the second and third places respectively.

Embodying the Seven Grandfather Teachings

Prizes are awarded, not just for literary analysis, but also to students who embody the seven grandfather teachings. This enriching competition is a testament to Heather Taylor’s commitment to promoting reconciliation through education. Taylor expressed immense pride in the students’ achievements and the transformative power of the books. Through Taylor Reads, they are not just reading books; they are understanding histories, acknowledging struggles, and engaging in a dialogue about Indigenous rights.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

