Tax Planning: A Critical Component of Financial Advisory Services

In a world where investment returns and fees often dominate financial discussions, tax planning can easily get overshadowed. However, The Globe Advisor’s Best of 2023 stresses the importance of tax planning as a critical component of financial advisory services. This focus aims to yield substantial savings for Canadians by leveraging tax-sheltered vehicles, accurate tax filing, and avoiding common mistakes.

Advantages of Tax Planning

The article outlines a range of topics that have been of interest to readers, including how to minimize the risk of an audit by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the benefits of the disability tax credit (DTC), and the implications of tax treaties with the U.S., particularly for snowbirds. It emphasizes the value of communication between advisors and clients about tax credits and the importance of understanding clients’ full financial circumstances.

Strategies for Comprehensive Tax Planning

Strategies such as permanent life insurance for wealth protection and transfer, executor fee planning, the impact of the new Underused Housing Tax (UHT), U.S. gift tax changes, and Bill C-208 related to business succession are discussed as part of comprehensive tax planning. These strategies not only aim to optimize tax efficiency but also maintain a balanced financial plan that includes charitable giving.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) Program and Its Benefits

Introduced by the Canadian federal government in 2009, the TFSA program allows Canadian families and individuals to save for retirement or make significant life purchases. The income generated within a TFSA remains tax-free, and withdrawals made by the account holder are also tax-free. However, it also warns about the potential hazards associated with excessive trading within a TFSA, which could lead to the loss of valuable tax benefits for Canadian taxpayers.

Financial advisors can help Canadians maximize tax savings by providing strategies and considerations to reduce taxes and keep more of their hard-earned money. This includes making RSP contributions, contributing to a TFSA, gifting money to a spouse for contributions, taking advantage of CESG for RESPs, utilizing the Home Buyers Plan, triggering capital losses to offset gains, and making tax-efficient donations.

It is also mentioned that Canadians can maximize tax savings with advisors by making year-end tax moves and considering charitable giving write-offs to maximize deductions. It provides examples of taxpayers and how they can increase their charitable contributions to itemize deductions, ultimately reducing their taxable income.

Increasing TFSA Limits and Its Implications

The TFSA limit will increase to 7,000 in 2024 from 6,500 in 2023. This will boost the cumulative maximum contribution space per person to 95,000. TFSA room that is not used in a calendar year can be carried forward. The increase in contribution limit is particularly important for retirees who receive Old Age Security (OAS) and have high annual taxable income coming from company pensions, Canada Pension Plan (CPP), OAS, Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals, or Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) payments.